Carthage 58, Palestine 44
CARTHAGE – The Palestine Wildcats had their two-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night against the Carthage Bulldogs, 58-44. The Wildcats are now in playoff mode as they will need a win over the Rusk Eagles Friday to stamp their ticket into the playoffs.
A win over Rusk, who they host, will clinch them a playoff berth and possibly a tie for third place. A lost would give Rusk the head-to-head advantage and the season series, which will result in Palestine finishing fifth overall.
Buffalo 56, Westwood 45
BUFFALO – The Westwood Panthers had their playoff aspirations ended Tuesday night in a 56-45 lost against the Buffalo Bison. The Panthers needed to win out in order to secure the fourth seed. Westwood will host Elkhart Friday.
Franklin 73, Elkhart 33
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks remain winless in district play as they lost the season series to the Franklin Lions Tuesday 73-33.
Quarter Breakdown
Franklin – 20 | 18 | 13 | 22
Elkhart – 13 | 10 | 5 | 5
Elkhart Scorers:
- Cale Starr 15 points
- Josh Davis 8 points
- Wyett Thomas 8 points
LaPoynor 53, Frankston 38
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians dropped the season series to the LaPoynor Flyers Tuesday following their 53-38 lost. The Indians remain in fourth place in District 19-2A with a 2.5 game lead over Kerens.
The Indians will play the Grapeland Sandies, Thursday, Feb. 18, for the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
Quarter Breakdown
LaPoynor – 18 | 16 | 12 | 6
Frankston – 11 | 8 | 10 | 10
Frankston Scorers:
- Cael Bruno 16 points
Kerens 59, Cayuga 57
KERENS – The Cayuga Wildcats dropped their second consecutive game Tuesday after being edged out by the Kerens Lions, 59-57. The Wildcats still remain in third place in District 19-2A with a 1.5 game lead over Frankston.
Neches 52, Apple Springs 25
APPLE SPRINGS – The Neches Tigers continue to roll through District 27-1A with their 10th win of the stretch as they dismantled Apple Springs 52-25.
Neches Scorers:
- John Snider 17 points
- David Dixon 11 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.