Palestine 47, Tyler High 46
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats came away with a narrow 47-46 win over the Tyler High Lions in their season home opener Tuesday.
In their first action of the season Palestine delivered an exciting finish on the home court. Palestine’s Cartlon Wiggins started off extremely hot from behind the three-point line as he splashed back-to-back threes to give Palestine a 6-5 lead. A Dreyon Barrett three extended their lead to 9-6 with under two minutes to go in the opening quarter. The Lions were able to lock up on defense and hold the Wildcats to a single free throw from Taj’Shawn Wilson, which allowed them to knot the contest at 10 heading into the second quarter.
The second quarter remained close for both sides with Palestine outscoring Tyler High 8-7 in the five minutes of the quarter. Elijah Cook scored six of his points during the quarter to help keep Palestine out front. However, like the first quarter, the final few minutes of the quarter saw Tyler High string together another run. This one giving them a 23-22 advantage at half.
Wilson began to provide an offensive spark for the Wildcats after half. His aggressiveness earned him a pair of trips to the free throw line. He was also able to cash in a rainbow arc three down the middle of the court to put him in double figures. His six third-quarter points had Palestine leading 38-36 after three quarters.
Defensive intensity rose for both sides in the fourth quarter as each side had the lowest scoring output. Wiggins cashed in his fourth triple of the game, while Barrett nearly slammed home a dunk on a fast break that almost sent the gym into a frenzy.
Yet, Palestine only managed to score those three points over the course of three minutes of game time. They would score five over the next four minutes, but their zone defense was enough to give them a 46-42 lead with a minute left. After Tyler High went two-of-three from the line due to one of their three-point shooters being fouled, Wiggins was fouled on his three-point shot – sending him to the line for three free throw attempts. He went one-of-three from the charity stripe.
Trailing, 47-44, Tyler High went into a full-court press. The pressure caused a Palestine turnover and a fast break layup, reducing their lead to 47-46 with under 15 seconds to go. Palestine was able to get the ball in and dribble the clock out for the final seconds to hold on for their first win of the season.
Palestine – 10 | 12 | 16 | 9
Tyler High – 10 | 13 | 13 | 10
Scoring Leaders:
- Carlton Wiggins 13 points
- Taj’Shawn Wilson 12 points
- Elijah Cook 8 points
Cayuga 57, Elkhart 29
ELKHART – The Cayuga Wildcats picked up their third consecutive win Tuesday afternoon against the Elkhart Elks 57-29.
Cayuga – 13 | 14 | 13 | 17
Elkhart – 9 | 8 | 5 | 7
Scoring Leaders
- Spencer Calcote (CHS): 22 points
- Charles Carroll (CHS): 12 points
- Cale Starr (EHS): 16 points
Frankston 61, Westwood 36
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians go into the Thanksgiving break 3-0 after defeating the Westwood Panthers at home 61-36 Tuesday afternoon.
Frankston –14 | 24 | 13 | 10
Westwood – 9 | 9 | 10 | 8
Scoring Leaders:
- Jake Westbrook (FHS): 16 points
- Isaiah Allen (FHS): 12 points
- Caleb Ramsey (FHS): 11 points
- Brandon Russell (WHS): 10 points
Grapeland 75, Mildred 55
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies continue to showcase their high-powered offense with a 20-point victory over Mildred Tuesday, 75-55.
Scoring Leaders:
- Omarian Wiley: 26 points
- Riley Murchison: 20 points
- Cadarian Wiley: 11 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.