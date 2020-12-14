Palestine 69, Mexia 62
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats played two dramatically different halves in a come-from-'way-behind win over the Mexia Blackcats in the PHS gym Friday night. The catalyst for the turnaround was a huge second-half effort, sparked by junior Dreyon Barrett.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 8 | 16 | 24 | 21
Mexia – 22 | 10 | 10 | 20
Dreyon Barrett led all scorers with 27 points, including 9 of 10 at the line. K.J. Barrett added 11 for the Wildcats..
Lovelady 72, Westwood 69
LOVELADY – The Westwood Panthers fell in double overtime to the Lovelady Lions Saturday, 72-69. Devonte Downie led the Panthers with 25 points. Aaron Johnson followed with 15 points, while Samuel Alade contributed 12 points.
The Panthers open district Tuesday night at home against the Fairfield Eagles.
Elkhart 46, Corrigan-Camden 41
CORRIGAN – The Elkhart Elks came away with a five-point win after saving their highest scoring quarter for the final period.
Elkhart – 13 | 8 | 9 | 16
Corrgian – 9 | 9 | 11 | 12
Elkhart Scorers:
- RJ Moore 21 points
- Cale Starr 9 points
LaPoynor 61, Grapeland 56
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies took their first loss of the seaso, 61-56, to TABC ranked opponent LaPoynor Flyers.
Quarter Breakdown
LaPoynor – 20 | 28 | 0 | 13
Grapeland – 9 | 35 | 0 | 12
Grapeland Scorers:
- Keizion Ashford 20 points
- Cadarian Wiley 12 points
Frankston 47, Troup 44
TROUP – The Frankston Indians edged out the the Troup Tiger, 47-44, behind a 21-point effort from Cael Bruno.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 7 | 5 | 18 | 17
Troup – 5 | 12 | 9 | 18
Frankston Scorers:
- Cael Bruno 21 points
- KJ Hawkins 14 points
- Kody Loebig 12 points
The Frankston Indians extended their win streak to two following their 36-33 defeat of Beckville Saturday.
