Palestine Ladycats
JUWAN LEE

Jasper 62, Palestine 48

JASPER – The Palestine Ladycats dropped their district finale game against Jasper, 62-48. A win would've earned Palestine all rights to their first district championship under head coach Nicole Anderson. They finished as Co-Champs with Jasper. Now. The two teams will rematch tonight at Rusk High School to determine seeding in the standings.

Lovelady 64, Grapeland 54

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes fell in their district finale against Lovelady, 64-56. The lost places them in second place, which sets them up for a bi-district round matchup against Lovelady.

Quarter Breakdown

Lovelady – 17 | 16 | 10 | 21

Grapeland – 12 | 11 | 15 | 18

Frankston 54, Cross Roads 24

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens ended their district run on a three-game winning streak following their 54-24 win against Cross Roads Friday. The Maidens will match against Cushing Friday for the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 17 | 11 | 20 | 6

Cross Roads – 4 | 8 | 2 | 10

Frankston Scorers:

  • Brianna Looney 13 points
  • Abbie Ramsey 9 points

Martin's Mill 74, Cayuga 37

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats ended their district schedule with a 74-37 loss against top-ranked Martin's Mill. Still, Cayuga has a chance to clinch the fourth spot in district, tonight, with a win over Kerens. The two will play at Cross Roads High School to determine fourth place.

Cayuga Scorers:

  • Briley Shaw 15 points
  • Grace Gotcher 9 points

Neches 42, Laneville 13

LANEVILLE – The Neches Lady Tigers finished the season undefeated in district play after dismantling Laneville 42-13.

Neches Scorers:

  • Kacie Kimbrough 14 points
  • Lexi Rogers 11 points

