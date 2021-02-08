Jasper 62, Palestine 48
JASPER – The Palestine Ladycats dropped their district finale game against Jasper, 62-48. A win would've earned Palestine all rights to their first district championship under head coach Nicole Anderson. They finished as Co-Champs with Jasper. Now. The two teams will rematch tonight at Rusk High School to determine seeding in the standings.
Lovelady 64, Grapeland 54
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes fell in their district finale against Lovelady, 64-56. The lost places them in second place, which sets them up for a bi-district round matchup against Lovelady.
Quarter Breakdown
Lovelady – 17 | 16 | 10 | 21
Grapeland – 12 | 11 | 15 | 18
Frankston 54, Cross Roads 24
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens ended their district run on a three-game winning streak following their 54-24 win against Cross Roads Friday. The Maidens will match against Cushing Friday for the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 17 | 11 | 20 | 6
Cross Roads – 4 | 8 | 2 | 10
Frankston Scorers:
- Brianna Looney 13 points
- Abbie Ramsey 9 points
Martin's Mill 74, Cayuga 37
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats ended their district schedule with a 74-37 loss against top-ranked Martin's Mill. Still, Cayuga has a chance to clinch the fourth spot in district, tonight, with a win over Kerens. The two will play at Cross Roads High School to determine fourth place.
Cayuga Scorers:
- Briley Shaw 15 points
- Grace Gotcher 9 points
Neches 42, Laneville 13
LANEVILLE – The Neches Lady Tigers finished the season undefeated in district play after dismantling Laneville 42-13.
Neches Scorers:
- Kacie Kimbrough 14 points
- Lexi Rogers 11 points
