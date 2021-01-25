Carthage 65, Palestine 44
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats suffered a 65-44 defeat at the hands of the Carthage Bulldogs on a night where they were without their head coach J.J. Johnson Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Carthage – 19 | 16 | 18 | 12
Palestine – 8 | 9 | 12 | 15
Palestine Scorers:
- Elvin Calhoun 15 points
Fairfield 78, Westwood 39
FAIRFIELD – The Westwood Panthers opened the second round of district play Friday with a 78-39 loss against the Fairfield Eagles. Fairfield has taken the season sweep of the Panthers as Westwood falls to sixth in district play. The Panthers return home Tuesday for a district match against Teague.
Crockett 49, Elkhart 33
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks remain winless in district following their 49-33 lost against the Crockett Bulldogs Friday. Josh Davis finished with a team high 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Cale Starr followed with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. Elkhart travels to play Fairfield Tuesday.
LaPoynor 69, Frankston 46
LaPoynor – The Frankston Indians fell to top ranked LaPoynor Friday night, 69-46, behind a big first half from the Flyers.
Quarter Breakdown
LaPoynor – 21 | 12 | 22 | 14
Frankston – 13 | 5 | 12 | 16
Frankston Scorers:
- Isaiah Allen 14 points
- Brink Bizzell 9 points
Grapeland 100, Latexo 48
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies dominated the Latexo Tigers in back-to-back games this past weekend. The Sandies beat them 67-48 on Friday night before turning in a 100-point effort Saturday afternoon.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 25 | 30 | 22 | 23
Latexo – 7 | 12 | 9 | 15
Grapeland Scorers:
- Cadarian Wiley 21 points
- Keizion Ashford 20 points
- Omarian Wiley 15 points
- BJ Lamb 14 points
Cayuga 56, Kerens 45
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats currently sit third in district following their 56-45 win against Kerens Friday night.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 3 | 16 | 16 | 21
Kerens – 13 | 10 | 10 | 12
Cayuga Scorers:
- Charles Carroll 20 points
- Chase Hearrell 11 points
Kennard 56, Neches 47
KENNARD – The Neches Tigers suffered the first lost of district play Friday, 56-47, to the Kennard Tigers. Neches will host Oakwood Wednesday.
