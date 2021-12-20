Palestine Wildcats

Palestine's Taj'Shawn Wilson scored 12 points in their overtime victory over Whitehouse Friday.

Palestine 60, Whitehouse 53

WHITEHOUSE – The Palestine Wildcats grabbed an overtime victory over Whitehouse Friday, 60-53, with four players reaching double figures for them.

Palestine – 14 | 8 | 15 | 13 | 10

Whitehouse – 18 | 9 | 8 | 15 | 3

Scoring Leaders:

  • Elijah Cook 18 points
  • Taj’Shawn Wilson 12 points
  • Dreyon Barrett 10 points
  • Jerrod Walker 10 points

Palestine returns home Tuesday against Pine Tree.

Fairfield 71, Westwood 41

FAIRFIELD – The Westwood Panthers dropped their district opener Friday against the Fairfield Eagles, 71-41.

Fairfield – 12 | 18 | 18 | 23

Westwood – 15 | 9 | 11 | 6

Scoring Leaders:

  • Brandon Russell 16 points
  • Reg’e Harrison 9 points
  • Josh Davis 6 points

The Panthers are off until next Tuesday where they will participate in the Houston County Holiday Classic.

Crockett 81, Elkhart 51

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks fell in their district opener Friday against the Crockett Bulldogs, 81-51.

Crockett – 13 | 27 | 28 | 23

Elkhart – 15 | 11 | 11 | 14

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cale Starr 14 points
  • Wyett Thomas 10 points
  • Taylor Stafford 10 points

The Elkhart Elks are off until next Tuesday where they will participate in the Buffalo Christmas tournament.

Frankston 56, New Summerfield 31

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians came away with a 25-point victory Friday against New Summerfield at home, 56-31.

Frankston – 15 | 10 | 12 | 9

New Summerfield – 6 | 7 | 10 | 8

Scoring Leaders:

  • Kody Loebig 13 points
  • Caleb Ramsey 11 points

The Indians are off until next week’s tournament at Troup Tuesday.

Neches 53, Kennard 47

NECHES – The Neches Tigers edged out the Kennard Tigers Friday in their district opener, 53-47.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Mike Barrett 25 points
  • Jonah Kincade 10 points

The Tigers are off until their Cross Roads Classic tournament Wednesday.

Cayuga 56, Latexo 25

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats dominated Friday’s game against Latexo, 56-25.

Cayuga – 14 | 12 | 16 | 14

Latexo – 6 | 0 | 13 | 6

Scoring Leaders:

  • Story Graham 10 points

