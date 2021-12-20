Palestine 60, Whitehouse 53
WHITEHOUSE – The Palestine Wildcats grabbed an overtime victory over Whitehouse Friday, 60-53, with four players reaching double figures for them.
Palestine – 14 | 8 | 15 | 13 | 10
Whitehouse – 18 | 9 | 8 | 15 | 3
Scoring Leaders:
- Elijah Cook 18 points
- Taj’Shawn Wilson 12 points
- Dreyon Barrett 10 points
- Jerrod Walker 10 points
Palestine returns home Tuesday against Pine Tree.
Fairfield 71, Westwood 41
FAIRFIELD – The Westwood Panthers dropped their district opener Friday against the Fairfield Eagles, 71-41.
Fairfield – 12 | 18 | 18 | 23
Westwood – 15 | 9 | 11 | 6
Scoring Leaders:
- Brandon Russell 16 points
- Reg’e Harrison 9 points
- Josh Davis 6 points
The Panthers are off until next Tuesday where they will participate in the Houston County Holiday Classic.
Crockett 81, Elkhart 51
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks fell in their district opener Friday against the Crockett Bulldogs, 81-51.
Crockett – 13 | 27 | 28 | 23
Elkhart – 15 | 11 | 11 | 14
Scoring Leaders:
- Cale Starr 14 points
- Wyett Thomas 10 points
- Taylor Stafford 10 points
The Elkhart Elks are off until next Tuesday where they will participate in the Buffalo Christmas tournament.
Frankston 56, New Summerfield 31
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians came away with a 25-point victory Friday against New Summerfield at home, 56-31.
Frankston – 15 | 10 | 12 | 9
New Summerfield – 6 | 7 | 10 | 8
Scoring Leaders:
- Kody Loebig 13 points
- Caleb Ramsey 11 points
The Indians are off until next week’s tournament at Troup Tuesday.
Neches 53, Kennard 47
NECHES – The Neches Tigers edged out the Kennard Tigers Friday in their district opener, 53-47.
Scoring Leaders:
- Mike Barrett 25 points
- Jonah Kincade 10 points
The Tigers are off until their Cross Roads Classic tournament Wednesday.
Cayuga 56, Latexo 25
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats dominated Friday’s game against Latexo, 56-25.
Cayuga – 14 | 12 | 16 | 14
Latexo – 6 | 0 | 13 | 6
Scoring Leaders:
- Story Graham 10 points
