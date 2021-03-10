Palestine's Dreyon Barrett was selected to the District 17-4A first team.
Barrett was the lone member of the Wildcats to receive the first-team nod after their fourth place finish this past season. Barrett was close to a 20 point per game scorer after his few game absence before the start of district play.
Palestine did have three players earn second team honors in Taj'Shawn Wilson, Elvin Calhoun and Carlton Wiggins.
Mauris Session, Kendrick Barrett, Jerrod Walker, Chris Bryant and D'Myzean Martin were all namd honorable mentions.
Calhoun, D'Mauris Session and Bryce Jackson were Academic All-District honorees as well.
Dreyon, Wilson, Wiggins, Martin and Jackson will all be returners for Palestine next season. The Wildcats finished 5-5 in district play, which included winning four of their final district games to get into the playoffs.
