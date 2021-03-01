Ay'Lashia Fantroy

Palestine Ladycat Ay'Lashia Fantroy was selected as District 17-4A Most Valuable Player after helping lead them to their highest district seed since 2011.

The Ladycats finished as district co-champions for the first time since 2011 this past season. Fantroy averaged 20 points a game through district play as she also doubled as the team leader in assists.

Ja'Mya Reeves, Jan'aa Johnson and Ju'Mija Clewis all earned first-team All-District.

“We have a core in place that are young and building,” Anderson said. “You can't beat that. Knowing we're changing mentalities. Knowing we're building a culture of excellence.”

Tia Hatten earned second team all-district, while Bri'Anna Price was a honorable mention.

Hatten and Myah Crutcher are the only two players the Ladycats will lost to gradution.

Crutcher, Fantroy, Tiara Deyon, Price and Coriann Hudson were also All-Academic All-District as well.

