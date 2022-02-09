PALESTINE – Head coach J.J. Johnson reached his 300th career win Tuesday night following their 62-59 win over the Jasper Bulldogs.
During their district opener win over Center earlier this season, Johnson said it would be amazing if he got his 300th win en route to a playoff appearance. Tuesday’s milestone win did a lot to help accomplish that as they currently sit third in District 17-4A with a two-game lead over fifth-place Jasper.
“I thought it never would come,” head coach J.J. Johnson said. “When you think about when you first started and all the great teams you get to coach it’s special. I’ve coached some great kids. When you finally get it you take time to soak it in. I didn’t celebrate my 100th or 200th win, but these milestones tell a lot about what you’ve been through.
The Wildcats were forced to show resiliency early against a Jasper team fighting for their playoff lives. Dreyon Barrett opened the game with a fast break 360-dunk, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. However, Jasper quickly defused all momentum when they responded with an 11-1 run over the next four minutes of the game time. A quick timeout allowed Palestine to regain focus as they only needed the next 1:30 to reduce their deficit to just two points. However, Jasper remained poised and conclude the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 19-11 lead into the second.
Though the Wildcats trailed by eight entering the second quarter, it wasn’t due to a lack of open looks. The Wildcats began to see those shots start falling as Elijah Cook scored their first six points of the quarter. Jasper put a hold on Palestine’s run with their first three of the quarter. Carlton Wiggins immediately shot back with his first make from behind the arc. Back-to-back baskets from Taj’Shawn Wilson eventually gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game since Barrett’s opening dunk.
A trend that remained consistent throughout the night was Wilson’s ability to drive the lane and finish or get to the free-throw line. He went 4-of-4 down the stretch to help Palestine maintain a 28-27 lead at the half.
Gerlle Abrams opened the third with his first three of the ball game. However, Palestine was unable to completely shake loose of Jasper as their 5-0 run put them back in front 32-31. A rebound and put back from Cook, who has lived on the glass all season, regained the lead for Palestine.
Both sides continued to trade blows for the next two minutes of the quarter, but it was Palestine who owned the final 2:30 minutes of the third. Trailing 42-41, Wiggins cashed in on his second three of the quarter to push them back in front 44-42. Barrett scored the final four points of the quarter as the Wildcats boasted an 8-2 run to end the period.
It was the final time Jasper held the lead in the game. The fourth quarter proved to be the Wilson and Barrett show as they were the only ones to score for Palestine. Wilson went 8-of-10 from the charity stripe in the fourth as he finished with a game-high of 22 points. Barrett added 19 to the box score, while Cook rounded out the group with 10.
“We’ve been learning how to win all year long,” Johnson said. “Early, it seemed nothing was going right for us. Turnovers plagued us, but in the end, we found a way to win. We made some big shots when it counted. That’s all that matters.”
