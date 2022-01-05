PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers fell at home Tuesday evening 69-53 to the Teague Lions.
The Panthers were fresh off a mini-holiday break following their tournament run at the Houston County Holiday Classic last Thursday. The Panthers returned to the court for a home matchup against a Teague team they split their district meetings with last season.
Tuesday evening would be the first meeting of the season for the two sides. First-quarter momentum soon went in favor of the visiting team as Teague’s early 3-2 advantage ballooned to 11-4 three minutes into the quarter. Westwood was held to one basket over the first two minutes of game time before Boston Anderson temporarily ended their scoring drought. Free throws from Shannon Jackson and Josh Davis allowed them to near double-digit scoring as they still had trouble from the field.
TJ Davis cashed their first three of the game to pull within eight before Brandon Russell scored their final basket of the quarter as they trailed 25-13.
Russell started the second quarter with their first field goal of the period – pulling them within 10. A tough finish at the rim from Davis that resulted in an and-one conversion shifted the score to 28-20 with 5:30 left until half.
The closest Westwood would come in the quarter was six after a three from Davis moved the score to 37-31. However, Teague was able to push their advantage back to nine, 42-33, as the clock sent both teams into intermission.
Offensive struggles continued to plague the Panthers as they were held to a single basket for the first three minutes of the second half until a spinning layup from Russell ended their drought. They trailed 52-38 before a layup from Leondric Lacy reduced their deficit to 12.
Russell scored their final basket of the third quarter, which would come at the 2:00 mark. Their lack of scoring allowed Teague to go on a 5-0 run to end the period as Westwood trailed 59-42.
Westwood was able to outscore Teague 11-10 in the fourth quarter. Davis and Russell – who eventually fouled outscored the first two baskets of the quarter for the Panthers. The loss drops Westwood to 1-1 in district with a road game against the Franklin Lions on the horizon Friday.
Russell finished with 14 points, while Davis added 12 on the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.