PALESTINE – A fourth-quarter thriller went in favor of the Westwood Panthers Friday as they held on to beat the Elkhart Elks, 46-43.
A full crowd and energetic atmosphere fueled Friday’s district rivalry between Westwood and Elkhart. It was the first meeting of the season for the two sides as they wrapped up the first round of district play.
Westwood jumped out to a 10-3 lead midway through the first quarter. A pair of free throws from Brandon Russell extended that lead to 12-3 later in the quarter. The Elks finally found their second field goal of the quarter on a buzzer-beater three from Coen Starr as Westwood still led 12-6 entering the second.
Elkhart’s offensive production in the second quarter was much more fluid than the first. After Russell opened the second scoring their first five points, Elkhart responded with a 10-1 run over the next four minutes of game time. Production from Cale Starr, Jadyn Chapman and Coen spearheaded the run.
A hard take from Josh Davis resulted in a bucket and foul for the and-1 opportunity. He cashed in at the line giving them a four-point lead until Cale converted on the opposite end to cut the lead back down to two. The Panthers still maintained a 21-19 lead at halftime.
The Elks' offensive output wasn’t as inconsistent in the third as it was in the opening quarter, but they still allowed Westwood to outscore them 16-10. Westwood opened the quarter on a 7-0 run behind five points from Shannon Jackson. An and-1 conversion from Cale temporarily stopped the Westwood run as they still trailed by six. A fast-break layup from Davis opened their lead back to eight before Tyler Stafford responded with an inside-post score.
Both sides continued to trade buckets with Leondric Lacy scoring the final bucket of the third to give Westwood a 37-29 advantage heading into the fourth.
Elkhart refused to let Westwood get too far ahead of them as the opening minutes of the fourth saw them put together a 10-2 run. Cale ignited their run with back-to-back threes. He circled back around later as his two free throws tied the game at 39 with 4:45 left in the ball game.
Inspired by the play of his big brother, Coen drove the lane and froze his defender with a pump fake before cashing in on a free-throw line jumper to give the Elks their first lead since the first quarter. The Panthers remained poised and answered with a 7-0 run. Russell scored seven of the final eight points for Westwood giving him a game-high of 22 points.
Cale led the Elks in scoring with 16 – eight of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.