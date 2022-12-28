The Neches Lady Tigers have climbed to second in the latest Texas Association for Basketball Coaches rankings.
With one loss on the season the Lady Tigers sit as the second best team in Class 1A behind the Huckabay Maidens. The Lady Tigers are currently looking to extend their winning record at the Tenaha tournament where they opened with a 64-28 win over San Augustine.
The Lady Tigers have been led by their foursome of scorers in Sealy Hines, Kacie Trimble, Joely Jenkins and Aubrey Kincade. Monday, it was Hines leading Neches with 21 points. The sophomore sniper cashed in seven threes – five in the first half to lead Neches to victory.
Jenkins was second in scoring with 14 points and two made three-point shots, which were both in the first half. Trimble rounded the top three scorers out with 10 points.
The Lady Tigers open district on the road Jan. 3 against Wells. They’ll return home Jan. 10 against Apple Springs for their district home opener.
The Frankston Indians still sit among the top-25 of Class 2A despite a 6-5 record. They’re currently ranked 20th after battling a couple of top-ranked teams in Douglass and Beckville.
They’ll prepare to see a few more ranked opponents in LaPoynor and Martin’s Mill once they open district Jan. 13.
The Neches Tigers are ranked 21st overall under Head Coach Drew Flowers. Neches will open district Jan. 3.
