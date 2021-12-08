Chapel Hill 66, Palestine 43
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats fell at home Tuesday against Chapel Hill, 66-43.
Scoring Leaders:
- Taj’Shawn Wilson: 13 points
- J’Corey Jackson: 8 points
The Wildcats travel to Fairfield this weekend for their second basketball tournament of the season.
Troup 49, Cayuga 47
TROUP – The Cayuga Wildcats dropped Tuesday’s non-district contest to Troup, 49-47, as they were outscored 31-20 in the second half.
Troup – 5 | 13 | 18 | 13
Cayuga – 14 | 13 | 8 |12
Scoring Leaders:
- JaCorie Bradley: 15 points
- Charles Carroll: 10 points
- Chase Hearell: 10 points
The Wildcats prepare for their second tournament of the season where they will travel to Westwood to compete in their varsity extravaganza.
Neches 66, Fruitvale 30
NECHES – The Neches Tigers came away with a 36-point win over Fruitvale Tuesday evening with four players reaching double figures for them on the night.
Scoring Leaders:
- Roy Barrett: 16 points
- Collin Morgan: 11 points
- Karter Moore: 11 points
- Mike Barrett: 10 points
Neches will participate in the Mt. Enterprise varsity basketball tournament this weekend.
Corrigan 51, Elkhart 43
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks fell to Corrigan Tuesday evening in large part to their third quarter where they were outscored 12-2.
Corrigan – 18 | 16 | 12 | 5
Elkhart – 10 | 12 | 2 | 19
Scoring Leaders:
- Cale Starr: 12 points
- Wyett Thomas: 9 points
- Tyler Stafford: 8 points
The Elks will participate at the Frankston varsity basketball tournament this weekend.
