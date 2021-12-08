Palestine Wildcats

Palestine's J'Corey Jackson finished with eight points in Tuesday night's loss against Chapel Hill.

 Juwan Lee

Chapel Hill 66, Palestine 43

PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats fell at home Tuesday against Chapel Hill, 66-43.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Taj’Shawn Wilson: 13 points
  • J’Corey Jackson: 8 points

The Wildcats travel to Fairfield this weekend for their second basketball tournament of the season.

Troup 49, Cayuga 47

TROUP – The Cayuga Wildcats dropped Tuesday’s non-district contest to Troup, 49-47, as they were outscored 31-20 in the second half.

Troup – 5 | 13 | 18 | 13

Cayuga – 14 | 13 | 8 |12

Scoring Leaders:

  • JaCorie Bradley: 15 points
  • Charles Carroll: 10 points
  • Chase Hearell: 10 points

The Wildcats prepare for their second tournament of the season where they will travel to Westwood to compete in their varsity extravaganza.

Neches 66, Fruitvale 30

NECHES – The Neches Tigers came away with a 36-point win over Fruitvale Tuesday evening with four players reaching double figures for them on the night.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Roy Barrett: 16 points
  • Collin Morgan: 11 points
  • Karter Moore: 11 points
  • Mike Barrett: 10 points

Neches will participate in the Mt. Enterprise varsity basketball tournament this weekend.

Corrigan 51, Elkhart 43

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks fell to Corrigan Tuesday evening in large part to their third quarter where they were outscored 12-2.

Corrigan – 18 | 16 | 12 | 5

Elkhart – 10 | 12 | 2 | 19

Scoring Leaders:

  • Cale Starr: 12 points
  • Wyett Thomas: 9 points
  • Tyler Stafford: 8 points

The Elks will participate at the Frankston varsity basketball tournament this weekend.

