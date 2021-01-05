GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies (11-1) grabbed their 11th win of the season Saturday afternoon in a demolition of the Aggieland HomeSchool Panthers.
Grapeland posted their first 100-point game of the season following their 114-40 win over the Panthers.
Scoring opportunities came early for Grapeland as they opened a 28-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
That lead quickly widened to 47 points at the end of the first half in large part to the scoring load being shared throughout the roster.
Nine different Sandies scored on the afternoon with six reaching double figures.
Keizion Ashford and Omarian Wiley led Grapeland at the half with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Omarian also shot 66 percent from the three-point line.
The Panthers enjoyed their best quarter of the game with a 21-point scoring output in the third, but followed it with just two points in the fourth quarter.
Ashford finished the game as the team leader in points with 24 – going 12-of-13 from the field. He also had four rebounds, four assists and seven steals on the night.
Omarian followed with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor. The sophomore recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds.
Cadarian Wiley finished with 14 points, Cole Goolsby had 13 with Riley Murchison contributing 11 points.
The Sandies currently sit fourth in the latest TABC Class 2A rankings. Their lone loss of the season came to LaPoynor, 61-56, who is currently ranked third in Class 2A.
