FAIRFIELD – The rematch between the No. 3-ranked Grapeland Sandies and No. 4-ranked LaPoynor Flyers had one team get a measure of revenge Friday.
In the Class 2A, Region III final at the Johnson Activity Center, the Sandies picked up a 75-57 victory to advance to the state semifinals.
The trip to the state semifinals is the Sandies first since 2017. No. 3 Grapeland (28-1) advances to face No. 20 Schulenburg, a 57-50 winner over No. 7 Port Aransas on Friday.
Grapeland's only loss came against the Flyers on Dec. 12 in a 61-56 defeat at Grapeland. Since that loss, Grapeland has won 20-straight games.
The Flyers (26-6) were handed their first loss, which ended a nine-game winning streak dating back to a 71-64 loss to the Martins Mill Mustangs.
Both teams had a very tight first 10 minutes as LaPoynor held a 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. They had a 16-14 lead following a rebound basket by sophomore Evan Almeida.
Grapeland then got to work behind the hot shooting of BJ Lamb and Riley Murchison, who hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
Following a basket by LaPoynor’s Kamron Eldridge off an assist from Kase Johnston, the 20-19 score with 4:54 would be the closest LaPoynor would get the remainder of the contest.
Grapeland would go on a 22-4 run the remainder of the quarter to take a 42-23 lead into the locker room. Lamb scored 18 of his game high 24 points in the first half of action.
In the second half, the Flyers put together a small run as they got to within, 44-34, with 3:58 remaining in the third on a layup by Johnston. He finished with 11 points as the third leading scorer on the team.
Following a 57-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Grapeland put the hammer down and outscored LaPoynor 18-17 in the quarter.
The Sandies defense shut down the Flyers as Caleb Solis found Garrett Nuckolls on a 3-pointer with 5:18 remaining to cut the deficit to 61-52. Grapeland then went on a 14-0 run for a 75-52 lead late in the quarter.
Cadarian Wiley had 16 points for the Sandies, while Murchison added 12 and Keizion Ashford had 10. Omarian Wiley added six, Michael Dancer had four and Johnny Lamb had three points.
Nuckolls had a team-high 14 points for the Flyers, while Cooper Gracey had 12. Eldridge had six in his final game for the Flyers.
Dijuan Whitehead had six, while senior Aiden Maze had four and Almeida added four points.
LAPOYNOR (57) – Kase Johnston 11, Kamron Eldridge 6, Garrett Nuckolls 14, Aiden Maze 4, Evan Almeida 4, Cooper Gracey 12, Dijuan Whitehead 6.
GRAPELAND (75) – Omarian Wiley 6, Riley Murchison 12, Cadarian Wiley 16, Keizion Ashford 10, BJ Lamb 24, Johnny Lamb 3, Michael Dancer 4.
