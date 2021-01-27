Grapeland 54, Slocum 33
SLOCUM – The Grapeland Sandiettes (7-3) got their seventh district win of the season following their 54-33 win over the Slocum Lady Mustangs Tuesday evening.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 21 | 18 | 4 | 11
Slocum – 4 | 9 | 9 | 11
Grapeland Scorers:
- Teira Jones 16 points
- Mary Jane Watson 11 points
Slocum Scorers:
- Libby Kessel 4 points
- Annie Cockerham 4 points
Palestine 48, Rusk 24
RUSK – The Palestine Ladycats continue to dominate their district schedule as they picked up their sixth consecutive win after beating the Rusk Lady Eagles Tuesday, 48-24.
Palestine Scorers:
- Ay'Lashia Fantroy 27 points
- Ja'Naa Johnson 8 points
Martin's Mill 68, Frankston 46
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens dropped their second consecutive game Tuesday after falling to sixth-ranked Martin's Mill, 68-46.
Quarter Breakdown
Martin's Mill – 13 | 12 | 29 | 14
Frankston – 13 | 11 | 8 | 14
Frankston Scorers:
- Abbie Ramsey 15 points
LaPoynor 52, Cayuga 26
LARUE – The Cayuga Ladycats were swept in the season series against the 11th ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers Tuesday, 52-26.
Cayuga Scorers:
- Grace Gotcher 8 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.