Grapeland Sandiettes

 JUWAN LEE

Grapeland 54, Slocum 33

SLOCUM – The Grapeland Sandiettes (7-3) got their seventh district win of the season following their 54-33 win over the Slocum Lady Mustangs Tuesday evening.

Quarter Breakdown

Grapeland – 21 | 18 | 4 | 11

Slocum – 4 | 9 | 9 | 11

Grapeland Scorers:

  • Teira Jones 16 points
  • Mary Jane Watson 11 points

Slocum Scorers:

  • Libby Kessel 4 points
  • Annie Cockerham 4 points

Palestine 48, Rusk 24

RUSK – The Palestine Ladycats continue to dominate their district schedule as they picked up their sixth consecutive win after beating the Rusk Lady Eagles Tuesday, 48-24.

Palestine Scorers:

  • Ay'Lashia Fantroy 27 points
  • Ja'Naa Johnson 8 points

Martin's Mill 68, Frankston 46

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens dropped their second consecutive game Tuesday after falling to sixth-ranked Martin's Mill, 68-46.

Quarter Breakdown

Martin's Mill – 13 | 12 | 29 | 14

Frankston – 13 | 11 | 8 | 14

Frankston Scorers:

  • Abbie Ramsey 15 points

LaPoynor 52, Cayuga 26

LARUE – The Cayuga Ladycats were swept in the season series against the 11th ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers Tuesday, 52-26.

Cayuga Scorers:

  • Grace Gotcher 8 points

