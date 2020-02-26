3A-Region III
Bi-District Round
Franklin 66, Elkhart 34
LEON – The Elkhart Elks fell in the district round Tuesday night, 66-34, against the Franklin Lions.
The Elks hoped for better results in their rematch against the Lions after falling 76-42 in their first meeting. Cade Starr led the Elks in scoring with 17 points. Ky Thomas followed him with 10 points.
Two call-ups from junior varsity in Taylor Vasquez and Landon Estes combined for five points on the night.
Elkhart finished their 2019-20 campaign with a final record of 19-16.
Little River Academy 58, Frankston 31
The Frankston Indians fell 58-31 Tuesday night behind a massive offensive third-quarter surge from Little River Academy.
The Indians only trailed 23-19 at halftime before LRA put up 30 points in the third quarter behind six three-pointers. Frankston could not match their offensive production as they were held to just two points.
The scored 10 points in the final quarter, which was far too little and too late in this Bi-District contest.
Cael Bruno and Caleb Ramsey led the Indians with eight points, while Isaiah Allen added six points.
2A-Region III
Bi-District Round
Grapeland 89, Kerens 71
FRANKSTON – The Grapeland Sandies broke out a 30-point fourth quarter to close out their 89-71 Bi-District championship win over Kerens Tuesday night.
A high-scoring affair from the jump. The third-quarter was the only quarter both sides combined for less than 40 points.
BJ Lamb led the Sandies in scoring with 33 points. Austin Driskell added 18, while Cadarian Wiley and Keizion Ashford each contributed 17 points.
The Sandies will face the Chilton Pirates in the Area round next.
Slocum 90, Itasca 81
The Slocum Mustangs needed their highest-scoring effort of the season to bypass Itasca, 90-81, Tuesday night in their Bi-District round contest.
Josh Ives put on an offensive display with 37 points on the night. Zach Bennett put up 17 points with Colby Thorton adding another 13 points. Randy Guess was the final member of the double-digit club with 10 points.
Next on the slate for Slocum is the Crawford Mustangs who defeated Axtell 49-44 in the first round. Slocum and Crawford will play Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Madisonville.
Lovelady 55, Cayuga 48
The Cayuga Wildcats had their season cut short by Lovelady Tuesday night, 55-48, in the 2A-Region III Bi-District round.
The Wildcats were outlasted 18-9 in the final quarter after entering the fourth down by two. Spencer Calcote had a team-high 14 points on the night. Austin Jenkins was their second-leading scorer with 13 points.
1A-Region IV
Bi-District Round
Neches 69, Trinidad 39
ATHENS – The Neches Tigers eased pass the Trinidad Trojans, 69-39, in the first round of their playoff journey.
The Tigers had three players reach double-digits as John Snider and Carlos Quistian each had 19 points. Aaron Deckard added 16 points on the night.
Neches will battle the Calvert Trojans in the next round of the Playoffs Friday at Buffalo High School at 6:30 p.m.
Girls Roundup
2A-Region III
Regional Round
Grapeland 72, Kerens 62
FRANKSTON – The Sandiettes are headed to the regional semifinals following their 72-62 win over Kerens Tuesday night.
The Sandiettes play the Timpson Lady Bears next. Place and date are to be determined.
1A-Region IV
Regional Round
LaPoynor 56, Neches 31
The Neches Lady Tigers playoff run was once again ended by LaPoynor Tuesday, 56-31, in the regional round.
The Lady Tigers and LaPoynor were tied after one, 10-10. Unfortunately, Neches would take a blow to their lineup when Lexi Rogers went down with injury. It not only took a hit to their offense, but their team morale.
LaPoynor outscored Neches 19-7 in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers were unable to recover in the final two quarters,
The Lady Tigers end their season 23-10.
