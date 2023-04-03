Palestine Ladycat Ay’lashia Fantroy was named to the Texas Association for Basketball Coaches All-State team, along with Neches Lady Tigers Sealy Hines and Aubrey Kincade.
Fantroy wrapped her senior season with her third consecutive District MVP award and now an All-State nod.
She nearly averaged 20 points per game in their district run, while serving as their leader in assists and rebounds. She scored at least 20 points in seven of their 10 district games and at least 25 points in four of those games.
Her 20-point game against Madisonville Jan. 10 moved her into the top spot for Palestine’s All-Time leading scorer.
Fantroy scored 15 in their Bi-District Championship win over Chapel Hill and 22 in their Area Championship win over 15th-ranked Silsbee. Fantroy’s 28 points in the Regional Quarterfinals against seventh-ranked Hardin-Jefferson earned her a nomination for Chicken Express’ Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Week.
Hines and Kincade represented Neches on both the TABC All-State team and Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State team along with Joely Jenkins and Kacie Trimble.
Cayuga Ladycat Graci Satterwhite was also named to the TGCA All-State team. Satterwhite was also named the District 19-2A Newcomer of the Year after averaging 13 points per game, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks per game. She also embodied the term “student-athlete” with a 99.0 GPA and being ranked first in her class.
Cayuga’s Mackenzie LeGard, Claire Drinkard and Grace Gotcher represented the Ladycats on the TGCA Academic All-State team.
Neches Tiger David Dixon was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be a senior athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team with an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12.
Palestine Ladycat Jocelyn Musil was also present on the Academic All-State team.
