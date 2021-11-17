SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs defended home court Tuesday evening with a 42-31 win over the Elkhart Elks.
Tuesday night’s non-district contest began as a relatively low-scoring affair between two cross-town teams. Slocum led 7-5 midway through the first quarter before outscoring the Elks 7-2 in the final few minutes of the quarter.
Jose Molina filled the stat sheet early in the contest going for five points, two blocks and two steals. Mark Guess led the Mustangs in scoring with six points after one.
The second quarter was another low-scoring output for both sides as Slocum took a 17-11 lead into halftime.
Slocum’s Lex Rich was nearing a double-double at half with five points and six rebounds. Elkhart’s Trystyn Tidrow displayed his tenacity on the glass as he led all players with eight rebounds.
The Elks returned to the court with a little more urgency. Jayden Chapman began the quarter with a steal and fast break layup to reduce the score to 17-13.
Elkhart was able to jump out on a 9-2 run that gave them a 22-19 lead thanks to a Wyett Thomas three pointer. However, Slocum responded with an 11-2 run in the final 3:49 of the quarter.
Guess led all scorers with 10 points – scoring four in the quarter.
Slocum’s offensive momentum carried into the final quarter as they held Elkhart under double digits. Cale Starr drained a three that closed the gap within five. Elkhart was then held to three points in the final 6 minutes of the ball game.
Slocum’s Guess led with 12 points, five rebounds and five steals. Molina was second in scoring with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Elkhart’s Thomas and Starr shared the lead for scoring with 11. Tidrow ended the game with 11 rebounds, while Tyler Stafford recorded nine steals.
The Elks travel to Grapeland Friday for their next game, while Slocum travels to Wells for their varsity tournament Thursday.
