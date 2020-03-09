The Grapeland Sandies' playoff run came to an end Saturday morning in their 72-65 loss against the Shelbyville Dragons.
The Sandies were a win away from their second trip in four years to the UIL state basketball tournament following their 83-67 win over the Tenaha Tigers Friday evening.
The Sandies led 54-51 entering the final quarter of the 2A Regional Semifinals. Grapeland pulled away from the Tigers Friday behind a 29-point fourth quarter.
BJ Lamb led the Sandies in scoring with 22 points. Deco Bryant had 20 during the contest, while Keizion Ashford added 15 points and five steals. Austin Driskell rounded out their leading scorers with 10 points.
The win matched them up with number-one ranked Shelbyville Saturday, who had just beaten Crawford 74-61 the round prior.
The game remained close throughout the first half. Shelbyville posted the largest lead of the first half with their 24-17 advantage in the second quarter.
Grapeland was able to close the gap before half as they trailed 33-32 heading into the break.
The Sandies jumped out to a 8-0 run to start the second half before a Dragons' three shrunk Grapeland's lead to 40-36.
The Sandies continued to apply pressure. They ran off another 6-0 run mid-way through the third quarter to extend their lead 46-36.
Shelbyville was able to fight back as they outscored them 8-4 in the final minutes of the quarter.
Their end-of-quarter momentum carried into the fourth as they outscored Grapeland 11-4 to begin the fourth.
The Sandies were able to regain their lead a few possession later, 60-59, until the Dragons responded to quickly retake control.
It would be the final time Grapeland was in control of the lead as the Dragons closed the game outscoring Grapeland 11-5.
Grapeland had five players reach double-figures with Keizion Ashford leading them with 17 points. Deco Bryant had 15, while Austin Driskell added 12. BJ Lamb finished with 11. Cadarian Wiley posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to close out his sophomore season.
Grapeland finished the season with an overall record of 35-2.
