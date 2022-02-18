LEON – A double-double from Aubrey Kincade and a 17-point outing from Kacie Trimble was more than enough to lift the Neches Lady Tigers to a 62-32 win against the Hubbard Lady Jaguars Tuesday evening.
The sixth-ranked Lady Tigers displayed full confidence during their 30-point win over Hubbard Tuesday. Scoring efforts from Trimble, Kincade and Sealy Hines left little doubt on who was the better team during this area round matchup. After giving up the first score of the game, Neches responded with a 10-2 run over four minutes of game time in which Trimble and Hines accounted for eight of those 10 points.
Hubbard was forced to burn their first timeout of the game as they trailed 10-4. They exited the huddle and quickly found their next bucket. However, the break-in action did little to cool off Neches’ offense as they closed the quarter on an 11-3 run.
Leading 21-9 going into the second quarter, Neches continue to pester Hubbard on the defensive side of the ball. Kincade and Hines both had three steals on the night, which was the driving force behind their sizable first-half lead. The Neches offense didn’t replicate their first-quarter explosion, but stout defense still allowed them to take a 31-16 lead into halftime.
Neches opened the second half on a 13-0 run. The run was sparked by a fast break dime from Mallory Main to Kincade. Trimble had a power finish at the rim that resulted in an and-one conversion. Kincade continued to push the tempo for the Lady Tigers as she slowly approached her double-double mark. She had hit her 10th assist mark midway through the third quarter and a fast break finish gave her nine points in the contest. A free throw later in the quarter gave her 10 in the game and her first recorded playoff double-double. Neches led 47-23 after three quarters.
The Lady Tigers continued to feed Trimble in the post as Hubbard had little to no answer for her throughout the night. She had back-to-back baskets in the fourth quarter that had extended Neches’ lead to 22. She finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Her interior presence was also felt on the opposite end as she recorded a pair of blocks.
Kincade ended her night with 10 points, 12 assists and four rebounds – eight of her assists coming in the first half alone. Hines was second in scoring and nearly recorded her double-double with 11 points and seven boards. Abigail Spaith and Joely Jenkins both had nine points. Spaith also tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven. Main had an all-around stat line for the Lady Tigers with five points, four assists and three rebounds.
The Lady Tigers will play the winner of Chireno and Abbott in the Regional Quarterfinals.
