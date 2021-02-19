Palestine Wildcats

Palestine's Jarrod Walker spots up for a corner three during the Wildcats district home match against the Carthage Bulldogs.

 JUWAN LEE

Boys Basketball

Bi-District Round

Palestine Wildcats vs. Waco La Vega Pirates

When: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Athens High Schoolm

Frankston Indians vs. Grapeland Sandies

When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: Frankston High School

Cayuga Wildcats vs. Centerville Tigers

When: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Fairfield High School

Girls Basketball

Area Round

Frankston Maidens vs. Bruceville Eddy Lady Eagles

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Centerville High School

Neches Lady Tigers vs. Coolidge Lady Yellowjackets

When: 5 p.m., Tuesday 

Where: Buffalo High School

