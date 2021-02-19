Boys Basketball
Bi-District Round
Palestine Wildcats vs. Waco La Vega Pirates
When: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Athens High Schoolm
Frankston Indians vs. Grapeland Sandies
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Frankston High School
Cayuga Wildcats vs. Centerville Tigers
When: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Fairfield High School
Girls Basketball
Area Round
Frankston Maidens vs. Bruceville Eddy Lady Eagles
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Centerville High School
Neches Lady Tigers vs. Coolidge Lady Yellowjackets
When: 5 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Buffalo High School
