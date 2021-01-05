Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. High near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.