PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers defeated the Oakwood Lady Panthers 50-40 Saturday behind big scoring efforts from Anaiya Birdow and Asia Williams.
A close game throughout the night sat in favor of Oakwood at the end of the first quarter. Both teams entered Saturday's contest looking to shake their pre-holiday break losing streaks.
Oakwood's Youngblood scored seven of their 11 points in the first quarter, which included a shot made from behind the arc.
Oakwood held an 11-8 advantage entering the second quarter befored Westwood's Birdow and Williams began to find their rhythm on the offensive end. The duo combined for eight of Westwood's 11 second-quarter points.
The game sat tied at 19 at half.
Williams led Westwood in scoring with eight points.
Westwood began to take control of the contest in the third quarter. Oakwood's Youngblood scored seven points in the third quarter but it wasn't enough to prevent Westwood from outscoring them 15-10.
Westwood's Syd Collier splashed home a pair of threes to help extend Westwood's lead.
Westwood continued to push their lead as Oakwood's Youngblood fought to keep her squad in the game. She scored eight points in the final quarter to give her 22 points on the night.
However, Birdow matched her fourth-quarter output with eight points of her own as Westwood took the 10-point win over Oakwood.
Birdow finished with 15 points, while Williams followed her with 13 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.