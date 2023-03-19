Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Houston and Cherokee Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1030 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 11.2 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.3 feet on 01/20/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&