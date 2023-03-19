Westwood Panther Josh Davis highlighted the District 20-3A honorees as he represented the Panthers on the All-District first team.
Davis remained one of the leading scorers and facilitators for the Panthers during their district run. He scored at least 13 points in their final three games of district. He had a 20-point outing against the Buffalo Bison and an 18-point game against the Teague Lions. Early in the season he erupted for a 29-point game against Kerens in their 75-34 win.
Chris Carter and Boston Anderson were both named to the All-District second team. Shannon Jackson, Kaysn Dial and Cesat Evangelista all represented Westwood as All-District honorable mentions.
For the Elks, Jayden Chapman was their lone representative on the All-District first team. Chapman by far was their leading scoring double digits in two of their last three games. Chapman scored 15 against the Fairfield Eagles and 16 against the Franklin Lions. Chapman also had a 15-point game in their first meeting against the Westwood Panthers. Earlier in the season against Onalaska, he also dropped 20 points.
Trystyn Tidrow, who won Defensive Player of the Year last year, was named to the All-District second team. Bryant Lipsey and Jeb Chapmin were honorable mentions.
For the Westwood Lady Panthers, Anaiya Birdow represented them on first team All-District. Earlier in the season, Birdow had games of 16 points, 14 points, and 11 points prior to their district run.
The Lady Panthers also had three honorable mentions in Sydney Collier, Zaylean Gonzalez and Asia Williams.
Lady Elk Hadley Waldon was Elkhart’s first team All-District honoree. She was one of their leading scorers at 6.7 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and nearly an assist per game. She was third on the team in steals at 1.5.
Rita Stuart was a second team All-District recipient. She averaged three points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game and nearly a steal per game. Mattison Martin was awarded the Heart and Hustle award. Callie Abbas was their honorable mention. Waldon, Cali Boyd and Kalin Churchman were all Academic All-District players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.