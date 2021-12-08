PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers fell at home Tuesday night 59-49 to the Lovelady Lions.
The Panthers nearly was able to overcome a slow first half that saw them get outscored by 10 in the first quarter. The Panthers found themselves in a small 6-2 hole that gradually increased as the first half went on.
Brandon Russell continued to be a forceful driving threat for the Panthers as his coast-to-coast finish trimmed their deficit to 6-4, which would be the closest they would come for the remainder of the game.
Lovelady proved they had the hot hand from deep early as back-to-back shots from behind the arc extended their lead to six, 12-6. Russell cashed in on his seventh point of the quarter with a triple from the right-wing off a Josh Davis assist. However, the Lions responded with their third triple of the quarter to give them a 19-9 lead at the end of the first.
Shannon Jackson got going for the Panthers in the second as he scored or assisted on their first three made baskets. The Panthers struggled to keep the Lions off the offensive glass throughout the first half, which resulted in their 34-22 lead at the half.
Westwood’s defensive intensity increased in the second half as the quarter started with a vicious block from Davis. Davis scored the first four points of the quarter – both resulting from defensive plays.
A quick five points from Lovelady pushed their lead to 14. Russell diced through the lane for his 12th point of the quarter before Reg’e Harrison found his touch behind the arc. Harrison scored five of Westwood’s final seven points as they trailed 46-38 entering the fourth.
Westwood went into a full-court press to start the final quarter that proved bothersome for the Lions. A quick steal resulted in a layup for Leondric Lacy and another rim runs for Boston Anderson. Westwood was within four, 46-42 before Lovelady responded with a 7-0 run. The run was snapped when Davis hit a smooth step-back three-point shot to pull back within eight, 53-45. Another steal due to Westwood’s relentless pressure resulted in an Anderson layup.
However, with the time against them, Westwood was forced to begin fouling. Lovelady cashed in at the line hitting their final six free throws to take the game 59-49.
Russell finished with a team-high of 14 points and five rebounds. Davis added 10 points, four assists, and three steals. Lacy finished the night with a near double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.