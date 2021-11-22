Westwood 61, Rice 50
RICE – The Westwood Panthers opened their season with a 61-50 win over Rice Friday
Westwood – 13 | 17 | 15 | 16
Rice – 14 | 13 | 13 | 10
Scoring Leaders:
- Brandon Russell: 22 points
- Josh Davis: 16 points
Westwood travels to Frankston Tuesday for a match against the Indians.
Cayuga 44, Blooming Grove 38
BLOOMING GROVE – The Cayuga Wildcats moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Blooming Grove, 44-28.
Cayuga – 14 | 11 | 9 | 10
Blooming Grove – 9 | 11 | 9 | 8
Scoring Leaders:
- JaCorie Bradley: 20 points
- Charles Carroll: 10 points
Cayuga travel to Elkhart Tuesday for their final game before Thanksgiving break.
Grapeland 84, Elkhart 46
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies moved to 2-0 on the season after their dominant performance against the Elkhart Elks Friday.
Grapeland – 18 | 22 | 24 | 18
Elkhart – 15 | 7 | 13 | 11
Scoring Leaders:
- Omarian Wiley (GHS): 20 points
- Cadarian Wiley (GHS): 20 points
- Lakerina Smith (GHS): 13 points
- Cale Starr (EHS): 13 points
Elkhart host the Frankston Indians Monday, while Grapeland host Cumberland Academy.
Frankston 59, Rusk 33
RUSK – The Frankston Indians opened their season with a 59-33 win over the Rusk Eagles Friday.
Frankston – 20 | 10 | 15 | 14
Rusk – 8 | 11 | 7 | 7
Scoring Leaders:
- Kody Loebig: 20 points
- Benton Allen: 12 points
Frankston travel to Elkhart Monday.
