Westwood's Josh Davis scored 16 points for the Panthers in their 61-50 win over Rice Friday.

Westwood 61, Rice 50 

RICE – The Westwood Panthers opened their season with a 61-50 win over Rice Friday

Westwood – 13 | 17 | 15 | 16

Rice – 14 | 13 | 13 | 10

Scoring Leaders:

  • Brandon Russell: 22 points
  • Josh Davis: 16 points

Westwood travels to Frankston Tuesday for a match against the Indians.

 Cayuga 44, Blooming Grove 38

 BLOOMING GROVE – The Cayuga Wildcats moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Blooming Grove, 44-28.

Cayuga – 14 | 11 | 9 | 10

Blooming Grove – 9 | 11 | 9 | 8

Scoring Leaders:

  • JaCorie Bradley: 20 points
  • Charles Carroll: 10 points

Cayuga travel to Elkhart Tuesday for their final game before Thanksgiving break.

Grapeland 84, Elkhart 46

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies moved to 2-0 on the season after their dominant performance against the Elkhart Elks Friday.

Grapeland – 18 | 22 | 24 | 18

Elkhart – 15 | 7 | 13 | 11

Scoring Leaders:

  • Omarian Wiley (GHS): 20 points
  • Cadarian Wiley (GHS): 20 points
  • Lakerina Smith (GHS): 13 points
  • Cale Starr (EHS): 13 points

 Elkhart host the Frankston Indians Monday, while Grapeland host Cumberland Academy.

Frankston 59, Rusk 33

RUSK – The Frankston Indians opened their season with a 59-33 win over the Rusk Eagles Friday.

Frankston – 20 | 10 | 15 | 14

Rusk – 8 | 11 | 7 | 7

Scoring Leaders:

  • Kody Loebig: 20 points
  • Benton Allen: 12 points

Frankston travel to Elkhart Monday.

