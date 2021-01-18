Hudson 61, Palestine 58
HUDSON – The Palestine Wildcats narrowly fell to the Hudson Hornets Friday on the road. Head coach J.J. Johnson did not provide individual stats for Friday nights contest. Palestine will host Jasper Tuesday,
Westwood 75, Buffalo 55
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers picked up their second district win of the season Friday following their 20-point win against the Buffalo Bison Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Westwood – 15 | 21 | 21 | 16
Buffalo – 10 | 10 | 11 | 24
Westwood Scorers:
- Devonte Downie 16 points
- Shannon Jackson 15 points
- Brandon Russell 14 points
Franklin 98, Elkhart 46
FRANKLIN – The Elkhart Elks dropped their sixth consecutive district game Friday after nearly allowing 100 points to the Franklin Lions. Individual stats were not provided. The Elkhart Elks will host the Westwood Panthers Tuesday.
Cayuga 56, Frankston 52
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats outlasted the Frankston Indians in an exciting fourth-quarter finish, 56-52.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 9 | 9 | 15 | 23
Franksrton – 11 | 8 | 13 | 20
Cayuga Scorers
- Charles Carroll 21 points
- Chase Hearrell 14 points
Frankston Scorers
- Cael Bruno 22 points
- Brink Bizzell 12 points
Grapeland 80, Slocum 50
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies remain undefeated in district play following their 30-point win over the Slocum Mustangs Saturday.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 21 | 23 | 17 | 19
Slocum – 10 | 12 | 11 | 17
Grapeland Scorers:
- Keizion Ashford 20 points
- Cadarian Wiley 19 points
- BJ Lamb 15 points
Individual stats were not reported for Slocum.
Neches 63, Apple Springs 49
NECHES – The Neches Tigers remain atop of the district at 5-0 following their 63-49 win against Apple Springs Friday evening.
Neches Scorers
- John Snider 15 points
- JT Rives 12 points
- Jase Kincade 10 points
Oakwood 58, Wells 53
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers edged out a win against Wells Friday night. Head coach Michael Ostlund informed the Herald Press Oakwood did not keep an official book, so no stats were provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.