Westwood 69, Slocum 59
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers secured their second consecutive win Tuesday night with a 69-59 victory over the Slocum Mustangs.
Quarter Breakdown
Westwood – 19 | 14 | 23 | 13
Slocum – 18 | 15 | 15 | 11
Westwood Scorers
- Devonte Downie 23 points
- Aaron Johnson 16 points
- Brody McLelland 14 points
Slocum Scorers:
- Jose Melina 20 points
- Zach Bennett 20 points
LaPoynor 88, Elkhart 40
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks were outmatched by top-ranked 1A LaPoynor Flyer Tuesday, 88-40.
Quarter Breakdown
LaPoynor – 30 | 22 | 23 | 13
Elkhart – 7 | 7 | 15 | 11
Elkhart Scorers
- Cale Starr 17 points
- Josh Davis 13 points
Other Area Scores:
- Carisle 53, Frankston 31
