Westwood's Aaron Johnson (2) brings the ball up for the Panthers against Slocum Tuesday. Johnson is defended by Slocum's Ronnie Bynum (10).

Westwood 69, Slocum 59

PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers secured their second consecutive win Tuesday night with a 69-59 victory over the Slocum Mustangs.

Quarter Breakdown

Westwood – 19 | 14 | 23 | 13

Slocum – 18 | 15 | 15 | 11

Westwood Scorers

  • Devonte Downie 23 points
  • Aaron Johnson 16 points
  • Brody McLelland 14 points

Slocum Scorers:

  • Jose Melina 20 points
  • Zach Bennett 20 points

LaPoynor 88, Elkhart 40

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks were outmatched by top-ranked 1A LaPoynor Flyer Tuesday, 88-40.

Quarter Breakdown

LaPoynor – 30 | 22 | 23 | 13

Elkhart – 7 | 7 | 15 | 11

Elkhart Scorers

  • Cale Starr 17 points
  • Josh Davis 13 points

Other Area Scores:

  • Carisle 53, Frankston 31

