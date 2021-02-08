Westwood Panthers

Westwood's Aaron Johnson scored 15 points in Westwood's 68-57 win against Teague Saturday.

Palestine 80, Jasper 57

JASPER – The Palestine Wildcats picked up their third consecutive win Friday with a 80-57 win over Jasper. The Wildcats clinched the season season series, while moving one step closer to securing a playoff spot in District 17-4A.

Westwood 68, Teague 57

PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers bounced back from an overtime loss Friday to defeat the Teague Lions at home Saturday, 68-57.

Quarter Breakdown

Westwood – 15 | 10 | 24 | 19

Teague – 11 | 18 | 16 | 12

Westwood Scorers:

  • Devonte Downie 34 points
  • Aaron Johnson 15 points

Elkhart 70, Buffalo 56

ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks surrendered the season series to the Buffalo Bison following their 70-56 home loss Friday.

Quarter Breakdown

Buffalo – 14 | 17 | 20 | 19

Elkhart – 10 | 16 | 12 | 18

Elkhart Scorers:

  • Cale Starr 23 points
  • Chase Walker 11 points

Frankston 47, Cross Roads 33

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians currently own the final playoff spot in District 19-2A following their 47-33 win against Cross Roads Friday.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 15 | 11 | 14 | 7

Cross Roads – 7 | 8 | 5 | 13

Frankston Scorers:

  • Brink Bizzell 15 points
  • Cael Bruno 11 points
  • Caleb Ramsey 10 points

Grapeland 82, Lovelady 47

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies are nearing a perfect district run following their 87-42 win against the Lovelady Lions Friday. The Sandies currently sit 11-0 in district.

Quarter Breakdown

Grapeland – 24 | 17 | 21 | 20

Lovelady – 9 | 11 | 14 | 13

Grapeland Scorers:

  • Omarian Wiley 25 points
  • Keizion Ashford 18 points
  • Cadarian Wiley 14 points
  • Riley Murchison 13 points

Martin's Mill 93, Cayuga 43

BEN WHEELER – The Cayuga Wildcats had their two-game winning streak snapped Friday after falling to top-ranked Martin's Mill 93-43.

Neches 57, Laneville 51

LANEVILLE – The Neches Tigers secured their fourth consecutive win Friday as they edged past Laneville, 57-51. The Tigers sit first in district with two games against Apple Springs and Wells remaining.

