Palestine 80, Jasper 57
JASPER – The Palestine Wildcats picked up their third consecutive win Friday with a 80-57 win over Jasper. The Wildcats clinched the season season series, while moving one step closer to securing a playoff spot in District 17-4A.
Westwood 68, Teague 57
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers bounced back from an overtime loss Friday to defeat the Teague Lions at home Saturday, 68-57.
Quarter Breakdown
Westwood – 15 | 10 | 24 | 19
Teague – 11 | 18 | 16 | 12
Westwood Scorers:
- Devonte Downie 34 points
- Aaron Johnson 15 points
Elkhart 70, Buffalo 56
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks surrendered the season series to the Buffalo Bison following their 70-56 home loss Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Buffalo – 14 | 17 | 20 | 19
Elkhart – 10 | 16 | 12 | 18
Elkhart Scorers:
- Cale Starr 23 points
- Chase Walker 11 points
Frankston 47, Cross Roads 33
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians currently own the final playoff spot in District 19-2A following their 47-33 win against Cross Roads Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 15 | 11 | 14 | 7
Cross Roads – 7 | 8 | 5 | 13
Frankston Scorers:
- Brink Bizzell 15 points
- Cael Bruno 11 points
- Caleb Ramsey 10 points
Grapeland 82, Lovelady 47
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies are nearing a perfect district run following their 87-42 win against the Lovelady Lions Friday. The Sandies currently sit 11-0 in district.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 24 | 17 | 21 | 20
Lovelady – 9 | 11 | 14 | 13
Grapeland Scorers:
- Omarian Wiley 25 points
- Keizion Ashford 18 points
- Cadarian Wiley 14 points
- Riley Murchison 13 points
Martin's Mill 93, Cayuga 43
BEN WHEELER – The Cayuga Wildcats had their two-game winning streak snapped Friday after falling to top-ranked Martin's Mill 93-43.
Neches 57, Laneville 51
LANEVILLE – The Neches Tigers secured their fourth consecutive win Friday as they edged past Laneville, 57-51. The Tigers sit first in district with two games against Apple Springs and Wells remaining.
