Westwood Lady Panther Jaysa Coney and Elkhart Lady Elk Jimena Espinar-Crespo both represented their teams on first team All-District for District 20-3A.
Coney was the team’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer. She averaged eight points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game as the team’s center. Crespo was consistently impactful for the Lady Elks throughout district.
Coney was also named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Academic All-State team.
Her biggest highlight came in a 47-46 win over Westwood where she went for 24 points. Crespo was also an Academic All-District honoree.
Graci Weston was named to the second team for the Lady Panthers. The junior guard averaged four points, one assist, three steals and nearly three rebounds for Westwood. Weston often took on the opposing teams best offensive player as their defensive ace.
Haley Stiff was named to the second team for the Lady Elks. Jordyn Luman, Hadley Waldon, Lilly Gray and Taylor Teems were honorable mentions for Elkhart. Stiff, Luman, Gay, Hannah Foster and Belen Maldonado were all Academic All-District selections.
Shahanna Harris, Anaiya Birdow and Sydney Collier were honorable mentions for the Lady Panthers.
