Westwood Panther Devonte Downie highlighted the District 20-3A Superlatives as he was selected as the Offensive Most Valuable Player.
Downie proved to be an offensive force inside the paint for the Panthers this season with multiple 30-point performances during their district run. He enjoyed his season high of 40 points against Groesbeck.
The senior also scored 37 against Crockett, 34 against Teague and had games of 30 and 23 against the Elkhart Elks.
Aaron Johnson also represented the Panthers on the all-district first team. Kylance Parish was a honorable mention for Westwood.
Westwood's Brody McLelland made all-district second team for the Panthers.
Elkhart's Cale Starr was the lone representative for the Elks on the first team. Starr averaged nearly 16 points per game as their leading scorer.
Starr had his highest scoring performance against the Buffalo Bison where he tallied 23 points. He also had 16 points against Groesbeck and 15 against the Franklin Lions.
Josh Davis earned second-team all-district honors for the Elks. Davis had his best performance against the Westwood Panthers where he put up 23 points.
