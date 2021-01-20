ELKHART – The Westwood Panthers wrapped up the first round of district play Tuesday with a 67-61 win over their crosstown rivals the Elkhart Elks.
The Panthers have nearly matched last season's district win total (4) halfway through their district schedule. Westwood has won three of their past four contests, which has placed them in a four-way tie for fourth place with Teague, Groesbeck and Buffalo.
Their third win came in large part to Devonte Downie's career night as he scored 30 points – 12 of those coming in the fourth quarter.
“I've placed him in that position to be our guy,” head coach Chris Cole said. “We want to get him the ball in transition and play aggressive. He's too big and strong. We are going to take advantage of that.”
Downie's aggression was on display early. He scored five of Westwood's 10 first-quarter points as the rest of his teammates looked to find their offensive rhythm.
Elkhart's Josh Davis matched Downie's scoring output as he scored five points of his own – including his first of three 3's on the night.
Several times Davis was able to beat Westwood's full-court press, which opened the door for a few shot opportunities in the quarter. Wyett Thomas, Elkhart's sniper from long range, splashed in his first of four threes during the contest to give the Elks a 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The tides soon began to change in the second as Westwood enjoyed their highest scoring quarter of the game.
Seven straight points from Brody McLelland, which began with a corner three, a few minutes into the quarter shifted momentum towards the Panthers.
Aaron Johnson and Downie continued to navigate their way inside the paint as the duo scored 17 of Westwood's 26 points.
Elkhart's Cale Starr and Davis did their best to maintain proximity to a surging Westwood offense. The game remained close throughout the quarter until a few Elkhart turnovers and fouls resulted in an 8-0 run for the Panthers to conclude the quarter.
Westwood led 36-27 at half.
The early part of the third quarter turned into the Josh Davis show.
Davis came out of half with a smooth step back three-point shot that banked in. His aggressive nature turned into a a trip to the free throw line (went 2-of-2) and another layup.
His hot hand didn't prevent him from remaining the team's primary playmaker as he also set Lorenzo Alcorta up for a pair of needed threes.
Still, through the efforts of Downie and a seven-point quarter from Brandon Russell, Westwood held a 51-42 lead at the end of three.
The Elks offense continued to power along as they outscored Westwood 10-6 in the first four minutes of the quarter.
However, it was Downie's turn to respond to the third-quarter show put on by Elkhart's Davis.
Leading 57-52 with 4:20 left in the game, Downie went on to score eight of Westwood's final 10 points in the quarter.
Westwood moved to 3-4 in the district standings as Elkhart fell to 0-7.
“We had some growing pains in the first half of the season that we're smoothing over,” Cole said. “We've almost matched the total number of district wins they had last year with tougher competition in this year's district. The guys are starting to see the results. Are focus is to continue to compete and focus on the next task in front of us.”
Westwood's Aaron Johnson finished with 18 points.
Elkhart's Josh Davis led with 23, Cale Starr finished with 17 and Wyett Thomas had 11.
