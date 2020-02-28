CORSICANA – It wasn't shocking to many the Palestine Wildcats were able to clinch their second consecutive 4A-Region III Bi-District championship Tuesday against Hudson.
Head coach J.J. Johnson said beforehand many teams understood they were not a “typical third-seed” and Palestine didn't expect to be treated like one.
“It's tough losing a game and even tougher losing to a friend in Coach Johnson,” Hudson coach Zach Allison said. “Great game played between two evenly matched teams. Sucks someone had to go home. They made more plays than us [Tuesday night].”
The game was tied at half before Hudson took the lead heading into the fourth quarter. It wasn't until the final minutes of action the Wildcats were able to outscored the Hornets 8-2 to take a 60-54 lead.
“I knew it was going to be a war,” coach Johnson said. “I knew we had to take good shots, not turn the ball over and push the tempo when we could.”
Palestine is in for another potential war tonight against Life Waxahachie who has won 28 games on the year and went 9-1 in District 17-4A – clinching their district title.
Both teams are evenly scaled in terms of points per game. They both hover around the 60 ppg mark, while the Wildcats posses the better win percentage at neutral sites.
What helped the Wildcats outscore the Hornets 18-10 in the fourth quarter was Enoch Fatade's ability to switch into attack mode. He had eight fourth-quarter points after entering the quarter with just four on the night.
“We've been talking all year about how he's the leader of this team,” Johnson said. “He has to bring them along. Pick your spots. When the game is on the line in the last four minutes it's in his hands. It came down to that and I told him to 'take over.'”
Palestine will travel to Corsicana High School tonight as the home team against Waxahachie Life. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Slocum Mustangs continue their playoff run against Crawford in the Area Round of the 2A-Region III playoffs.
The Mustangs needed their highest-scoring effort of the season to bypass Itasca, 90-81, Tuesday night in their Bi-District round contest.
Josh Ives put on an offensive display with 37 points on the night. Zach Bennett put up 17 points with Colby Thorton adding another 13 points. Randy Guess was the final member of the double-digit club with 10 points.
Slocum plays a Mustang team who defeated Axtell 49-44 in the first round of their bracket. Slocum has won seven of their last eight games and hopes their winning ways can continue tonight.
The Neches Tigers eased pass the Trinidad Trojans, 69-39, in the first round of their playoff journey.
The Tigers had three players reach double-digits as John Snider and Carlos Quistian each had 19 points. Aaron Deckard added 16 points on the night.
Neches will battle the Calvert Trojans in the next round of the Playoffs tonight at Buffalo High School at 6:30 p.m.
