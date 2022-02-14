PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats secured at least third place in District 17-4A following their 64-54 win over the Carthage Bulldogs Friday.
Friday was a special night for the Wildcat nation as they prepared for their second matchup against Carthage this season. Graduating seniors Elijah Cook, D’Myzean Martin, J’Corey Jackson, Jarrett Henry, Dreyon Barrett, and Jaylen Pyror were all celebrated during a pregame senior ceremony. Head coach J.J. Johnson was also presented with a plaque commemorating his 300th win.
“I thought it never would come,” head coach J.J. Johnson said. “When you think about when you first started and all the great teams you get to coach it’s special. I’ve coached some great kids. When you finally get it you take time to soak it in. I didn’t celebrate my 100th or 200th win, but these milestones tell a lot about what you’ve been through.”
Johnson said earlier in the season the best way to celebrate his 300th win would be with a playoff berth. With that locked up Tuesday, the Wildcats now have a chance to finish anywhere from third to first dependent upon how Tuesday’s slate of games checks out.
However, before looking ahead, the Wildcats had business to take care of Friday against a Carthage team they had beaten 66-40 in their first outing. The Bulldogs got out the gate fast against the Wildcats – building a 12-4 lead in the first few minutes of the opening quarter. Palestine used the final two minutes of the quarter to pull themselves back within one possession. A reverse baseline layup from Taj’Shawn Wilson ended their two-minute scoring drought. A three from Dreyon Barrett trimmed their deficit to three before an end-of-quarter free throw from Elijah Cook left them trailing 12-10 entering the second quarter.
The second produced a much better scoring output from both teams. Carlton Wiggins found his first three early in the quarter that closed them within one. The Bulldogs kept the Wildcats at bay for the quarter. Palestine stayed within one possession the entire period but was unable to leap over the final hurdle. Wiggins cashed in on his second three of the quarter midway through the quarter as Palestine continued to trail, 21-20. Barrett scored four of their final six points of the quarter. Carthage led 29-26 at the half.
Palestine’s defense locked in during the third quarter – holding Carthage to six points. The Wildcats opened the quarter on a 9-0 run that was highlighted by Wiggins’ third three-pointer of the game. Back-to-back threes from Carthage tied things back up at 35 before the Wildcats closed the quarter on an 8-0 run in the final three minutes of the quarter. Wiggins and J’Corey Jackson knocked in shots from behind the arc to give Palestine a 43-35 lead at the end of three.
The Wildcats never surrendered the lead from there, though the final period showed itself to be the most explosive quarter of the game. Wiggins opened the fourth with his fifth three of the game that put them up 46-35. Barrett continued to place his mark on the game – scoring 10 of their 21 points. He finished with 21 points to lead all scorers. Wiggins and Jackson followed with 15 each. A signature dunk from Barrett at the five-minute mark sent the gym into a frenzy.
The Wildcats improved to 6-3 in district with their final contest against the Rusk Eagles on the horizon Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.