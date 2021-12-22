PALESTINE – A couple of late-game heroics from Carlton Wiggins helped the Palestine Wildcats secure a 66-61 victory over the Pine Tree Pirates Tuesday at home.
The Wildcats have had their fair share of down-to-the-wire moments in recent weeks. They fell in double overtime to Corsicana, 65-63, a few games ago before beating Whitehouse in overtime, 60-53, Friday. Tuesday’s final game before Christmas was less than 25 seconds away from their third consecutive overtime game.
“It’s great to be able to take a win into the break,” head coach J.J. Johnson said. “This gives the guys some motivation and gets them feeling good about themselves. We’ve played great at times, but it’s still some things for us to clean up. I know we’re ready for the break, but I’m excited to see what this next part of the season has for us.”
Palestine led 16-15 after the first in a quarter where Dreyon Barrett scored 10 of their points. The Wildcats were able to extend their lead to 23-16 early in the quarter following a second-made three from Wiggins. Pine Tree used the next two minutes of game time to compile a 7-0 run that locked the contest at 23.
Back-to-back baskets from Palestine pushed their lead to four before the Pirates retied the game with two minutes left until half. Both sides continued to exchange buckets with Wiggins and Gerlle Adams scoring the final two baskets for the Wildcats in the quarter. Pine Tree nailed a final three before half that allowed them to take a 34-31 lead into the locker room.
Palestine briefly regained the lead in the third thanks to a tough finish at the rim from Taj’Shawn Wilson that moved the score to 35-34. After Pine Tree splashed a three on the opposite side, Barrett got behind the defense and sprinted to the rim where he leaped for a thunderous slam that sent the bench into a frenzy.
From there, the Pirates took over racing out on a 9-0 run midway through the third. Instead of electing to burn a timeout, head coach J.J. Johnson allowed his team to figure things out on the court. The Wildcats used the final two minutes of the quarter to produce a 9-3 run that left them trailing by just three entering the fourth.
“Some things we have to learn to play through,” Johnson said. “With guys being in-and-out of the lineup we’ve had adversity this year. We talked about developing some of these younger guys into leaders. And I was impressed with how they handle themselves after cutting that lead down.”
That surge of momentum continued into the final quarter. Wilson cashed in at the free-throw line – hitting both of his shots – before a tough drive from Barrett gave the Wildcats a 50-49 advantage with 7:30 left in the game.
Palestine’s offense continued to pour into the Pirates as Wiggins connected on his third three-point shot of the game to push their lead to four. Pine Tree finally got on the board with a wing three, but they still did little to contain a surging Palestine offense. Barrett immediately attacked the defense and pulled up from behind the arc for their second three of the quarter.
“Dreyon doesn’t know he leads by example,” Johnson said. “When ramps it up the team follows. Once he started to get after it that propelled the team. It took us a while to get some of that energy going.”
Palestine led 61-56 with under two minutes left in the game. A needed corner three for the Pirates trimmed their deficit to two with a minute left. The Pirates began to ramp up their defensive pressure – forcing a crucial turnover that resulted in an easy fastbreak finish to tie the game at 61.
Instead of sulking, Barrett immediately pushed the ball to Wilson off the inbounds who made a full-court pass to Jordan Walker who then found an open Wiggins in the right corner. Wiggins let it go without hesitation and watched the ball fall through the bottom of the net.
His ability to be clutch in the final moments continued to showcase itself as he played the passing lane on the defensive end for the game-sealing steal and assist to J’Corey Jackson.
“It’s scary how good we can be considering we haven’t played our best ball this year,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to find ourselves and that continuity is starting to get there. We have a few more games before district to find our rhythm.”
