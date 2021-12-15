Corsicana 65, Palestine 63
CORSICANA – The Palestine Wildcats lost in a double overtime thriller against Corsicana Tuesday, 65-53. The Wildcats have three different member reach double figures on the night in Carlton Wiggins (15), J'Corey Jackson (13) and Devin Clewis (10).
Taj'Shawn Wilson also scored nine points for Palestine on the evening. The Wildcats hit the road again as they travel to Whitehouse Friday.
Grapeland 58, Trinity 57
TRINITY – The Grapeland Sandies needed a buzzer beater three from Riley Murchison to pick up a 58-57 win over Trinity Tuesday evening.
The Sandies were down by 24 to begin the second half before they came storming back to pick up their 10th win of the season. Individual stats were not reported.
Neches 57, Groveton 49
NECHES – The Neches Tigers picked up a an eight-point win over visiting Groveton Tuesday evening. Neches opens district Friday against Kennard.
Scoring Leaders:
- Mike Barrett: 16 points
- Josh Kincade: 13 points
- Karter Moore: 12 points
Mexia 74, Elkhart 39
MEXIA – The Elkhart Elks suffered a big loss Tuesday by the hands of the Mexia Blackcats, 74-39, in non-district play. Individual stats were not reported for this game. The Elks open district Friday at home against the Crockett Bulldogs.
