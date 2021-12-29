Palestine Wildcats

Palestine's Jerrod Walker (10) was the second-leading scorer for the Wildcats in their blowout victory against Crockett JV Tuesday.

 Juwan Lee

Palestine 95, Crockett JV 38

CROCKETT – The Palestine Wildcats opened the first day of tournament play with a 95-38 win over Crockett’s junior varsity team after Madisonville pulled out.

Palestine – 26 | 32 | 16 | 21

Crockett JV – 10 | 16 | 9 | 3

Leading Scorers:

  • Dreyon Barrett 17 points
  • Jerrod Walker 11 points
  • Elijah Cook 8 points

Mexia 63, Westwood 42

GRAPELAND – The Westwood Panthers concluded day one of tournament action Tuesday with a 63-42 loss against the Mexia Blackcats.

Mexia – 19 | 20 | 9 | 15

Westwood – 15 | 9 | 8 | 10

Scoring Leaders:

  • Brandon Russell 10 points
  • Boston Anderson 8 points
  • Leondric Lacy 8 points

Cayuga 59, Splendora 52

BUFFALO – The Cayuga Wildcats finished day one of tournament play 1-1 after concluding Tuesday with a 59-52 win over Splendora.

Cayuga – 11 | 17 | 14 | 17

Splendora – 11 | 11 | 16 | 13

Scoring Leaders:

  • Jacorie Bradley 22 points
  • Graham Story 17 points
  • Spencer Calcote 11 points

Grapeland 81, Ovilla Christian 64

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies wrapped up day one of the Houston County Holiday Classic with an 81-64 win against Ovilla Christian.

Scoring Leaders:

  • Riley Murchison 29 points
  • Omarian Wiley 19 points
  • Lele Smith 13 points
  • Johnny Lamb 10 points

