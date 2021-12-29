Palestine 95, Crockett JV 38
CROCKETT – The Palestine Wildcats opened the first day of tournament play with a 95-38 win over Crockett’s junior varsity team after Madisonville pulled out.
Palestine – 26 | 32 | 16 | 21
Crockett JV – 10 | 16 | 9 | 3
Leading Scorers:
- Dreyon Barrett 17 points
- Jerrod Walker 11 points
- Elijah Cook 8 points
Mexia 63, Westwood 42
GRAPELAND – The Westwood Panthers concluded day one of tournament action Tuesday with a 63-42 loss against the Mexia Blackcats.
Mexia – 19 | 20 | 9 | 15
Westwood – 15 | 9 | 8 | 10
Scoring Leaders:
- Brandon Russell 10 points
- Boston Anderson 8 points
- Leondric Lacy 8 points
Cayuga 59, Splendora 52
BUFFALO – The Cayuga Wildcats finished day one of tournament play 1-1 after concluding Tuesday with a 59-52 win over Splendora.
Cayuga – 11 | 17 | 14 | 17
Splendora – 11 | 11 | 16 | 13
Scoring Leaders:
- Jacorie Bradley 22 points
- Graham Story 17 points
- Spencer Calcote 11 points
Grapeland 81, Ovilla Christian 64
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies wrapped up day one of the Houston County Holiday Classic with an 81-64 win against Ovilla Christian.
Scoring Leaders:
- Riley Murchison 29 points
- Omarian Wiley 19 points
- Lele Smith 13 points
- Johnny Lamb 10 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.