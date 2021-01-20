Palestine Wildcats

Palestine's Jarrod Walker (10) pulls a corner jumper during the Wildcats Tuesday night district win against the Jasper Bulldogs.

 JUWAN LEE

Palestine 67, Jasper 41

PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats secured their first district win of the season following their 67-41 win against the Jasper Bulldogs Tuesday evening.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine – 15 | 19 | 17 | 16

Jasper – 8 | 9 | 13 | 11

Palestine Scorers:

  • Elvin Calhoun 12 points
  • Carlton Wiggins 12 points

Frankston 65, Cross Roads 29

CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Indians got back in the win column Tuesday evening with a huge 65-29 win against Cross Roads.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 11 | 17 | 22 | 15

Cross Roads – 6 | 4 | 7 | 12

Frankston Scorers:

  • Cael Bruno 17 points
  • Brink Bizzell 12 points
  • Caleb Ramsey 12 points
  • Isaiah Allen 12 points

Martin's Mill 80, Cayuga 57

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Clashed with TABC's top-ranked class 2A school, Martin's Mill, Tuesday and fell short at home 80-57.

Cayuga Scorers:

  • Charles Carroll 16 points
  • Chase Hearrell 12 points

Centerville 53, Slocum 36

SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs continue to search for their first district win after falling to the Centerville Tigers Tuesday, 53-36.

Slocum Scorers:

  • Jose Melina 12 points
  • Zach Bennett 10 points

Neches 65, Wells 38

NECHES – The Neches Tigers picked up their sixth consecutive district win as they remain unblemished following their 65-28 win against Wells.

Neches Scorers:

  • Coby Davilla 17 points
  • Jase Kincade 14 points
  • John Snider 14 points

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you