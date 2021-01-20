Palestine 67, Jasper 41
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats secured their first district win of the season following their 67-41 win against the Jasper Bulldogs Tuesday evening.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 15 | 19 | 17 | 16
Jasper – 8 | 9 | 13 | 11
Palestine Scorers:
- Elvin Calhoun 12 points
- Carlton Wiggins 12 points
Frankston 65, Cross Roads 29
CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Indians got back in the win column Tuesday evening with a huge 65-29 win against Cross Roads.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 11 | 17 | 22 | 15
Cross Roads – 6 | 4 | 7 | 12
Frankston Scorers:
- Cael Bruno 17 points
- Brink Bizzell 12 points
- Caleb Ramsey 12 points
- Isaiah Allen 12 points
Martin's Mill 80, Cayuga 57
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Clashed with TABC's top-ranked class 2A school, Martin's Mill, Tuesday and fell short at home 80-57.
Cayuga Scorers:
- Charles Carroll 16 points
- Chase Hearrell 12 points
Centerville 53, Slocum 36
SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs continue to search for their first district win after falling to the Centerville Tigers Tuesday, 53-36.
Slocum Scorers:
- Jose Melina 12 points
- Zach Bennett 10 points
Neches 65, Wells 38
NECHES – The Neches Tigers picked up their sixth consecutive district win as they remain unblemished following their 65-28 win against Wells.
Neches Scorers:
- Coby Davilla 17 points
- Jase Kincade 14 points
- John Snider 14 points
