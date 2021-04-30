GRAPEVINE – Three Anderson County high school angler teams qualified to compete in the Texas High School Bass Association Angler of the Year tournament. The Angler of the Year tournament, sponsored by Academy Sports and Outdoors, will be held on June 19 at Grapevine Lake.
The top ten high school anglers in each division across the state have been invited to compete at the Angler of the Year challenge. Recently, three local teams were recognized at the regional tournament with their placings and awards for their Angler of the Year accomplishments.
Representing Cayuga High School, Kolten Goolsby and Morgan Banta placed 6th overall in the Central Division. The Cayuga team is led by boat captain, Shane Goolsby.
In the East Division, Scott Black and Cayden Trim from Elkhart High School placed 9th in the overall ranking. Richard Black serves as the boat captain for the Elkhart team.
Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell from Palestine High School placed 10th in the final rankings and were led by boat captain, Joey Mason. High school anglers and their boat captains work countless hours to prepare for each tournament.
The Texas High School Bass Association is a non-profit organization that provides high school students the opportunity to compete in organized tournaments while enforcing high academic standards and sportsmanship.
