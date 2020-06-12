Elkhart, Frankston, and Cayuga high schools South Florence High School and Southside Middle School are reeled in strong finishes in bass fishing at their regional tournaments last weekend.
In the state’s Central regional bass-fishing tournament at Lake Tawakoni Saturday, Cayuga had four of their five teams advance to the state tournament.
Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield placed sixth among 121 boats that took the water. They took home a $250 scholarship each and Lew’s reels. They were captained by Chris Stovall.
The anglers weighed in three fish at 11.37 pounds.
The duo of Kolten Goolsby and Morgan Banta, captained by Shane Goolsby, placed 19th. Goolsby and Banta weighed in three fish at 8.78 pounds.
The pair were also presented their 8th place Anglers of the Year (AOY) awards on Friday evening. They finished 8th for the regular season out of 209 teams.
BJ Scruggs and Garrett Bright, captained by Jeramy LeGard, placed 39th. The pair weighed their fish in 6.60 pounds.
The final qualifying team for Cayuga was Cody Baker and Toby Murray, captained by Ricky Baker, placed 51st. Baker and Murray had a pair of fish they weighed in at 5.14 pounds.
Emily Banta, who made it to the state competition last year, and her partner Kara Stovall were unable to weigh in any fish, but their teamwork and fishing skill throughout the year allowed them to display their hard work on the regional stage.
Cayuga also had a pair of teams in Matthew Pendley and Jayden Rampy, captained by Ronnie Kitcher, along with Austin Moore and Owen Cretsinger, captained by Chad Moore, who was unable to fish due to previous plans.
Elkhart had three of their eight angler pairs advance to state after competing in the East's regional tournament on Lake Tawakoni Sunday.
Justin Ham and Carter Allen finished 22nd of the 130 teams that set out on the water. Ham and Allen weighed in three fish at 8.55 pounds.
Kolby McClellan and Jacob Hays finished 38th on the day with a total weight of 7.55 – still more than good enough to qualify for state.
Roger Mann II and Hunter Meador placed right behind their teammates in the 39th. The anglers weighed in two fish at 7.54 pounds.
The following teams for Elkhart were also regional qualifiers: Cooper Jordan and Burke Brumley; Mason Matter and Luke Johnson; Kaden Hallmark and Jonathon Meyer; Russell Rutledge and Richard Carrillo; and Johnny Taylor and Conner Walker.
The Frankston Indians had three of their four pairs qualify for state Sunday. Ethan Dowling and Jett Riley placed the best of the group in eighth. They weighed in three fish at an impressive 10.85 pounds.
Tyler Fridinger and Claton placed 33rd overall with a total weight of 7.82 pounds, while Jacob Bizzell and Bayne Bacon placed 52nd with a total weight of 6.27 pounds.
Trenton Taylor and Hunter Holland were also regional qualifiers for the Indians but did not advance to state.
The THSBA State Tournament will be July 25-26 on Lake Belton.
