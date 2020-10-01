TAWAKONI – The Cayuga Wildcats had their first Texas High School Bass Association tournament Saturday on Lake Tawakoni.
The Wildcats had seven of their 10 teams fish – three being left out due to quarantine. Three of their seven teams weight fish out of the 191 fishing teams that set out on the water.
Kolten Goolsby and Morgan Banta – captained by Shane Goolsby – performed the best on the waters for Cayuga with an 11th place finish. They weighed five fish for a total of 10.70 pounds.Steven Winfield – captained by Chris Stovall – reeled in a fish at 2.34 pounds. He placed inside the top 100 in 83rd. Molly White and Landan Henry – captained by Jeff Aaron – placed 91st with a catch of 2.07 pounds.
The Wildcats will return to the lake in three weeks at Richland Chambers.
