LAKE RAY HUBBARD – The Cayuga Wildcats placed second at Lake Ray Hubbard with four of their fishing teams finishing inside the top-20.
Two teams top-10 teams, four top-20 teams and five top-30 teams is what highlighted Cayuga’s weekend on Lake Ray Hubbard. Kolten Goolsby and Hayden Goolsby was their best team on the water as they placed fourth overall. The angler duo caught five fish at a total weight of 12.62 pounds.
Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield was the next Wildcat tandem to place as they finished 10th overall. The pair weighed in four fish at 9.38 pounds.
Presley Warden and Justin Haak placed 13th overall. Their two fish weighed in at 8.1 pounds. Hesston Huff and Tyler Keller was the fourth team to finish amongst the best 20. The two caught three fish for a total weight of 5.43 pounds.
Landan Henry and Cason Mills was the fifth team inside the top-30 with two fish caught at 3.76 pounds. Garret Krumnow and Garrett Chambers placed 39th overall. Their lone catch weighed in at 2.39 pounds.
Tatum Wllingham and Madi Mills placed 50th with one fish weighing in at 1.73 pounds. Kynzie Watson and Nicholas Woolverton finished 54th. Their one fish weighed in at 1.67 pounds. Justleigh Harrison and Owen Cretsinger was the final Wildcat team to weigh in. Harrison and Cretsinger caught one fish at 1.59 pounds for 58th.
Cayuga caught a total of 11 fish at 30.1 pounds.
Now, for the first time in school history, Cayuga is leading in both Team of the Year and Angler of the Year. The Goolsby brothers are currently first for Angler of the Year. Stovall and Wingfield are 12th.
Cayuga returns to the water Feb. 18 at Lake Tawakoni.
