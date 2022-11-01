RICHLAND CHAMBERS – The Cayuga Wildcats placed second overall as a school with three teams placing inside the top-25 on Richland Chambers Lake this past weekend.
Out of 167 teams on the water, nine of Cayuga’s 18 total teams weighed-in fish. Highlighting their day was Kolten and Hayden Goolsby who tied for fourth place with five fish weighed in at 15.43 pounds. They earned $125 Lew gift cards and plaques.
Next was Nathan Shook and Dylana Oliveira whose three catches weighed in at 8.69 pounds. They landed in 21st place and earned $20 Academy gift cards.
Gus Wilfong and Gus Beckendorf placed 23rd on the day after reeling in two fish at 7.21 pounds. They earned $20 Academy gift cards.
Landan Henry and Cason Mills placed 34th overall with one fish weighed in at 5.97 pounds. Kallen LaFitte and Tyler Turman finished 37th overall after their two catches weighed in at 5.28 pounds.
Tatum Willingham and Madi Mills were 45th overall with two fish caught at 4.74 pounds. Molly White and Blake Shook reeled in one fish at 3.29 pounds for 59th place.
Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield lone catch of 2.89 pounds earned them 64th. Finally, Presley Warden and Justin Haak anchored their group in 71st with one fish caught at 2.51 pounds.
Cayuga totaled 10 fish on the day at 31.33 pounds, which was slightly behind first-place Rockwall at 32.31 pounds.
Cayuga’s final tournament of 2022 will be Dec. 3 at Lake Ray Hubbard.
