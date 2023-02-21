LAKE TAWAKONI – The Cayuga Wildcats bass fishing team finishing third as a team this past weekend on Lake Tawakoni with four angling teams placing inside the top-25.
It wasn’t ideal weather for fishing this past weekend, but Cayuga managed to not only put four teams inside the top 25, but two inside the top 10.
Tatum Willingham and Madi Mills earned sixth with two fish caught at 8.5 pounds. Steven Wingfield and Ayden Stovall caught three fish for 7.69 pounds, which earned them ninth place.
Kynzie Watson and Nicholas Woolverton was the next Cayuga tandem to place in 21st. The pair caught one fish at 4.1 pounds. Garrett Chambers and Garrett Krumnow followed in 22nd with two fish caught at 3.94 pounds.
Kolten and Hayden Goolsby was their fifth of six teams to place inside the top 40. The Goolsby brothers caught one fish for 2.57 pounds to land them in 33rd. Finally, Landan Henry and Cason Mills finished 40th with one fish caught at 1.79 pounds.
Together, Cayuga reeled in six fish for 20.29 pounds, which was three pounds out of first place and oCne pound from second-place Rockwall.
Cayuga returns to the waters March 18 on Lake Palestine.
