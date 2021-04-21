LAKE O' PINES – A pair of Cayuga angling teams are headed to state after they finished in the top 88 at the regional tournament this past weekend.
A cold front made fishing a little bit more difficult for the Wildcats fishing team. Their official practice day was filled with storms which increased the difficulty level during prefishing.
Still, Kolten Goolsby and Morgan Banta, along with Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield are headed to state.
Tandem Goolsby and Banta, captained by Shane Goolsby, weighed in at 11.62 pounds for 38th place out of 223 teams from three division. Stovall and Wingield, captained by Chris Stovall weighed-in at 8.51 pounds for 66th place.
Cayuga duo Molly White and Landan Henry, captained by Jeff Aaron, was the third team to weight in fish – even though they were unable to qualify for state. White and Henry weighed-in at 4.6 pounds for 123rd place.
The top 88 advanced to the state competition May 15 and 16th on Lake Texoma.
The Texas High School Bass Association also presented the Angler of the Year Top 10 for the central division. Goolsby and Banta received their sixth place plaques. They have been invited to compete in the Top 10 showdown with the other eight division across the state on Lake Grapevine on June 19th.
