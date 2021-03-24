The Cayuga high school bass fishing team are sending five teams to compete at regionals on Lake O' Pines April 17th.
There were 203 teams in the Central Division. Kolten Goolsby and Morgan Banta finished in the Top 10 placing 6th.
They will receive awards at the regional meeting in April. They will also be invited to compete in a Top 10 showdown against all the other divisions in the state. Their Captain is Shane Goolsby.
Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield – captained by Chris Stovall – Molly White and Landan Henry – captained by Jeff Aaron – Garrett Bright and Owen Cretsinger – captained by Ray Kidd – and Cody Baker and Toby Murra – captained by Ricky Baker also finished in the top 50% to advance to regionals.
Cayuga wrapped up their last regional tournament this past weekend on Lake Tawakoni. Four of their six teams weighed in fish on the day.
176 teams set sail on the waters as Cayuga anglers Kolten Goolsby and Morgan Banta finished 15th. The pair caught three fish for a total weight of 9.21 pounds.
Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield finished 66th after reeling in one fish at 2.62 pounds.
Molly White and Landan Henry finished 75th with one fish weighed in at 2.41 pounds, while Garrett Bright and Owen Cretsinger placed 87th overall – reeling in one fish for a total weight of 1.79 pounds.
