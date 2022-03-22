A successful weekend on the water for the Cayuga Wildcats saw them send nine teams to the regional tournament.
It was a busy few days for Cayuga’s anglers this past weekend. Two tournaments, regional qualifiers and broken school records highlighted the fishing extravaganza. Saturday, Colten and Hayden Goolsby broke a five-year school record with the largest bag ever weighed in at 19.46 pounds with five fish.
Their performance earned them fourth place on the day as one of six Cayuga teams to weigh in fish. Molly White and Blake Shook slotted 50th on the day after their pair of catches weighed in at 6.64 pounds.
Steven Wingfield and Ayden Stovall followed in 52nd with two fish caught at 6.30 pounds. Garrett Krumnow and Garrett Chambers placed 88th with their lone catch coming in at 2.78 pounds.
Hesston Huff and Tyler Keller came in 91st with one catch at 2.58 pounds. Tatum Willingham and Morgan Banta rounded out their group in 102nd with one fish weighed in at 1.83 pounds. Cayuga finished seventh as a team.
Sunday served as the make-up tournament for the February tournament that was canceled. Cayuga enjoyed another successful outing with three teams placing inside the top 25.
Kolten and Hayden finished as Cayuga’s top duo in 15th with five fish caught at 16.02 pounds. Harrison and Cretsinger placed 20th on the day after catching four fish that weighed in at 14.54 pounds. Wingfield and Stovall rounded the trio out in 25th with five fish caught at 13.35 pounds.
The Wildcats had five other teams weigh-in fish on the day. Willingham and Banta placed 58th as they reeled in three fish at 7.29 pounds. Shook placed 62nd with his lone catch weighed in at 7.1 pounds, which was the largest single bass ever weighed in school history.
Huff and Keller placed 81st with their single catch weighing in at 4.4 pounds. Krumnow and Chambers placed 98th with one catch at 2.24 pounds, while Aidan Gonzales and Ethan Gonzales finished 108th with one catch.
Cayuga finished fifth overall as a team. They also finished third out of 32 schools on the year in the district.
The nine regional qualifiers are as followed: Kolten and Hayden Goolsby, Molly White and Blake Shook, Justleigh Harrison and Owen Cretsinger, Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield, Tatum Willingham and Morgan Banta, Hesston Huff and Tyler Keller, Landan and Jadan Henry, Garrett Krumnow and Garrett Chambers and Aidan and Ethan Gonzales.
The regional tournament is on April 9th at Lake Palestine.
