CENTRAL FORK – The Cayuga Wildcats bass fishing team competed in their final tournament of 2020 last weekend on the waters of Central Fork.
The Wildcats had five teams weigh in fish with Kolten Goolsby and Morgan Banta headlinging the group.
Cayuga's top anglers caught three fish for a total weight of 3.18 pounds. They came in 48th overall out of 193 teams that hit the water.
Ayden Stovall and Steven Wingfield placed 76th overall after catching two fish for a total weight of 2.16 pounds.
Garrett Bright and Owen Cretsinger placed 81st. The duo caught one fish for 1.9 pounds. Molly White and Landan Henry also caught one fish for 1.41 pounds, while Cody Baker and Toby Murray reeled in a single fish for .83 pounds.
Cayuga will return to the water Feb. 13 for their first tournament of the new year at Lake Tawakoni.
