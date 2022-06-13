CEDAR CREEK LAKE – Cayuga Wildcat junior division duo of Brady Harrison and Bryce Blackmon placed first at the Texas Bass Nation Youth State Championships this past weekend.
Harrison and Blackmon had a fulfilling weekend on the waters of Cedar Creek Lake. Their eight fish weighed in at 25.68 pounds, which was four pounds more than the second-place team. Their efforts earned them $5,000 and a trip to the national competition in Nashville, Tennessee at the end of July. They are captained by Rodney Hardin.
In the high school division, Kolten and Hayden Goolsby placed 11th overall as their nine catches weighed in at 25.24 pounds. The brothers are captained by Shane Goolsby.
Justleigh Harrison and Owen Cretsinger caught four fish at 10.95 pounds. Harrison and Cretsinger are captained by Justin Harrison. Braxton Killion and Colton Mullican also spent time on the water as they were captained by Gerry Costlow.
Harrison and Blackmon will join an assortment of young anglers from across the country July 29-30 for the 2022 Bassmaster Junior National Championship. It’s the seventh year that Carroll County’s 1000 Acre Recreational Lake, the largest man-made lake in West Tennessee, has hosted the championship.
As many as 70 youth teams are expected to compete for the junior championship crown.
