RICHLAND CHAMBERS – The Cayuga high school bass fishing team set out on the tough waters of Richland Chambers Saturday for their October tournament.
Headlining Cayuga's successful day on the water was anglers Kolten Goolsby and Morgan Banta who placed third amongst 187 teams that competed.
Goolsby and Banta took home Lew’s reels and a $500 scholarship. The duo caught five fish that weighed 14.92 pounds. They were captained by Shane Goolsby.
The competing teams were challenged with some bad wind and cold weather, yet, five of Cayuga's 10 teams were still able to weigh in fish.
Cody Baker and Toby Murray, who placed 50th, weighed in two fish for 5.76 pounds. They were captained by Ricky Baker.
Next on the list were angling pair Garrett Bright and Owen Cretsinger, captained by Ray Kidd, who weighed in two fish for 4.91 pounds. They placed 59th on the day.
BJ Scruggs and Matthrw Pendley placed 89th overall – weighing in a fish for 2.92 pounds. Scruggs and Pendley were captained by Jeramy LeGard.
Cayuga's final placing duo was Molly White and Landan Henery who weighed in a fish of 2.84 pounds. They were captained by Jeff Aaron.
Cayuga will return to the water Nov. 14 on Lake Fork. That tournament will be their final one of 2020 before they resume Feb. 13 at Lake Tawakoni.
